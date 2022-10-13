Market Buzz

Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, has to hold 17,000 for upmove

The Nifty closed 140 points higher at 17,123.60 on October 12 after three straight days of losses but experts say for the upmove to sustain, the index will have to hold on to the psychologically vital 17,000 mark in the coming days. The index, which took a beating in the previous session, got support at the 200-day moving average (16,987) to bounce back. It formed a bullish candle or Inside Bar kind of pattern on the daily charts as the closing was higher than opening levels. Most sectors participated in the rally, with banking and FMCG making the biggest gains. Read more here.