The Nifty broke the psychologically vital 17,000 mark as selling intensified on weak global cues over growing fears of a recession, with every sector closing in the red on October 11. It closed below 50, 100 and 200-day exponential moving averages of 17,261, 17,105 and 17,189, respectively, as well as the 200-day moving average at 16,986. It formed a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The index now has to take support at 16,750-16,800, around the low of September 30. If the support gets broken, sharp selling pressure can't be ruled out in the coming sessions, experts said. Read more here.
Today
Microsoft Surface event
SC to hear pleas against 2016 demonetisation by govt Tomorrow
Infosys to announce Q2 earnings
Infosys to consider share buyback
PM Modi to address public meeting in HP's Chamba
Honor X40 GT launch
Today
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced another cut to its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for India for the current financial year, this time by 60 basis points to 6.8 percent. At 6.8 percent, the multilateral agency's forecast is below that of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which on September 30 lowered it by 20 basis points to 7 percent. The growth downgrade reflects a "weaker-than-expected outturn in the second quarter and more subdued external demand", IMF said in the latest update to its World Economic Outlook report released on October 11. Read here.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced another cut to its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for India for the current financial year, this time by 60 basis points to 6.8 percent. At 6.8 percent, the multilateral agency's forecast is below that of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which on September 30 lowered it by 20 basis points to 7 percent. The growth downgrade reflects a "weaker-than-expected outturn in the second quarter and more subdued external demand", IMF said in the latest update to its World Economic Outlook report released on October 11. Read here.
The initial public offering of Tracxn Technologies, a global market intelligence provider, has garnered bids for 38 percent or 82.74 lakh shares against an IPO size of 2.12 crore shares on October 11, the second day of bidding. Retail investors bought 1.97 times of the allotted quota, while non-institutional investors have bid for 11 percent or 6.37 lakh of the number of shares allotted to them. Qualified institutional buyers have not started bidding yet. Read here.
The initial public offering of Tracxn Technologies, a global market intelligence provider, has garnered bids for 38 percent or 82.74 lakh shares against an IPO size of 2.12 crore shares on October 11, the second day of bidding. Retail investors bought 1.97 times of the allotted quota, while non-institutional investors have bid for 11 percent or 6.37 lakh of the number of shares allotted to them. Qualified institutional buyers have not started bidding yet. Read here.
Are you planning to buy a house in the next couple of years? There is a trick in the tax book that allows you to reinvest your capital gains, without paying any long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, provided you use the money to buy a house or capital gains bonds. More on this, here.
Are you planning to buy a house in the next couple of years? There is a trick in the tax book that allows you to reinvest your capital gains, without paying any long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, provided you use the money to buy a house or capital gains bonds. More on this, here.
India has pitched for a new engagement group to fuel the growth of startups across the G-20 countries. The country has called to adopt open source and inter-operable platforms like UPI and Aadhaar to promote inclusive digitisation across the world. A top government official believes that the growth of startups, globally, is curtailed due to several challenges including availability of funds, proper guidance and policy support. Read more here.
India has pitched for a new engagement group to fuel the growth of startups across the G-20 countries. The country has called to adopt open source and inter-operable platforms like UPI and Aadhaar to promote inclusive digitisation across the world. A top government official believes that the growth of startups, globally, is curtailed due to several challenges including availability of funds, proper guidance and policy support. Read more here.
Reduced delivery periods, rising supply as well as pent-up demand are resulting in healthy sales growth for the top five carmakers. Overall retail sales increased by a massive 57 per cent compared to Navratri 2021, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said as it released the Navratri retail figures. All categories also showed extremely high growth with two-wheeler, three-wheeler, commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle and tractor sales increasing by 52 percent, 115 percent, 48 percent, 70 percent and 58 percent, respectively, FADA said. Read more here.
Reduced delivery periods, rising supply as well as pent-up demand are resulting in healthy sales growth for the top five carmakers. Overall retail sales increased by a massive 57 per cent compared to Navratri 2021, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said as it released the Navratri retail figures. All categories also showed extremely high growth with two-wheeler, three-wheeler, commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle and tractor sales increasing by 52 percent, 115 percent, 48 percent, 70 percent and 58 percent, respectively, FADA said. Read more here.