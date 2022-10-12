Market Buzz Technical View | Nifty breaks 17,000; 16,750-16,800 to be crucial support The Nifty broke the psychologically vital 17,000 mark as selling intensified on weak global cues over growing fears of a recession, with every sector closing in the red on October 11. It closed below 50, 100 and 200-day exponential moving averages of 17,261, 17,105 and 17,189, respectively, as well as the 200-day moving average at 16,986. It formed a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The index now has to take support at 16,750-16,800, around the low of September 30. If the support gets broken, sharp selling pressure can't be ruled out in the coming sessions, experts said. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Microsoft Surface event

SC to hear pleas against 2016 demonetisation by govt Tomorrow

Infosys to announce Q2 earnings

Infosys to consider share buyback

PM Modi to address public meeting in HP's Chamba

Honor X40 GT launch

Big Story IMF cuts India's FY23 growth forecast by 60 bps to 6.8% The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced another cut to its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for India for the current financial year, this time by 60 basis points to 6.8 percent. At 6.8 percent, the multilateral agency's forecast is below that of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which on September 30 lowered it by 20 basis points to 7 percent. The growth downgrade reflects a "weaker-than-expected outturn in the second quarter and more subdued external demand", IMF said in the latest update to its World Economic Outlook report released on October 11. Read here.

IPO Watch Tracxn Technologies IPO subscribed 39% on Day 2, retail portion booked 1.97 times The initial public offering of Tracxn Technologies, a global market intelligence provider, has garnered bids for 38 percent or 82.74 lakh shares against an IPO size of 2.12 crore shares on October 11, the second day of bidding. Retail investors bought 1.97 times of the allotted quota, while non-institutional investors have bid for 11 percent or 6.37 lakh of the number of shares allotted to them. Qualified institutional buyers have not started bidding yet. Read here.

Your Money Planning to buy a house? Harvest your capital gains & avoid taxes Are you planning to buy a house in the next couple of years? There is a trick in the tax book that allows you to reinvest your capital gains, without paying any long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, provided you use the money to buy a house or capital gains bonds. More on this, here.

Startup News India proposes new group at G-20 level for startups India has pitched for a new engagement group to fuel the growth of startups across the G-20 countries. The country has called to adopt open source and inter-operable platforms like UPI and Aadhaar to promote inclusive digitisation across the world. A top government official believes that the growth of startups, globally, is curtailed due to several challenges including availability of funds, proper guidance and policy support. Read more here.