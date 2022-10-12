English
    Last Updated : October 12, 2022 / 06:20 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty breaks 17,000; 16,750-16,800 to be crucial support

      The Nifty broke the psychologically vital 17,000 mark as selling intensified on weak global cues over growing fears of a recession, with every sector closing in the red on October 11. It closed below 50, 100 and 200-day exponential moving averages of 17,261, 17,105 and 17,189, respectively, as well as the 200-day moving average at 16,986. It formed a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The index now has to take support at 16,750-16,800, around the low of September 30. If the support gets broken, sharp selling pressure can't be ruled out in the coming sessions, experts said. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Microsoft Surface event
      SC to hear pleas against 2016 demonetisation by govt
      Tomorrow
      Infosys to announce Q2 earnings
      Infosys to consider share buyback
      PM Modi to address public meeting in HP's Chamba

      Honor X40 GT launch

      Close

    • Big Story

      IMF cuts India's FY23 growth forecast by 60 bps to 6.8%

      The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced another cut to its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for India for the current financial year, this time by 60 basis points to 6.8 percent. At 6.8 percent, the multilateral agency's forecast is below that of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which on September 30 lowered it by 20 basis points to 7 percent. The growth downgrade reflects a "weaker-than-expected outturn in the second quarter and more subdued external demand", IMF said in the latest update to its World Economic Outlook report released on October 11. Read here.

    • IPO Watch

      Tracxn Technologies IPO subscribed 39% on Day 2, retail portion booked 1.97 times

      The initial public offering of Tracxn Technologies, a global market intelligence provider, has garnered bids for 38 percent or 82.74 lakh shares against an IPO size of 2.12 crore shares on October 11, the second day of bidding. Retail investors bought 1.97 times of the allotted quota, while non-institutional investors have bid for 11 percent or 6.37 lakh of the number of shares allotted to them. Qualified institutional buyers have not started bidding yet. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Planning to buy a house? Harvest your capital gains & avoid taxes

      Are you planning to buy a house in the next couple of years? There is a trick in the tax book that allows you to reinvest your capital gains, without paying any long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, provided you use the money to buy a house or capital gains bonds. More on this, here.

    • Startup News

      India proposes new group at G-20 level for startups

      India has pitched for a new engagement group to fuel the growth of startups across the G-20 countries. The country has called to adopt open source and inter-operable platforms like UPI and Aadhaar to promote inclusive digitisation across the world. A top government official believes that the growth of startups, globally, is curtailed due to several challenges including availability of funds, proper guidance and policy support. Read more here.

    • Automobile

      Car sales more than double this Navratri on better availability, pent-up demand

      Reduced delivery periods, rising supply as well as pent-up demand are resulting in healthy sales growth for the top five carmakers. Overall retail sales increased by a massive 57 per cent compared to Navratri 2021, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) said as it released the Navratri retail figures. All categories also showed extremely high growth with two-wheeler, three-wheeler, commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle and tractor sales increasing by 52 percent, 115 percent, 48 percent, 70 percent and 58 percent, respectively, FADA said. Read more here.

    Market Minutes | All you need to know ahead of the opening bell

