Market Buzz

Technical View | Nifty breaks 17,000; 16,750-16,800 to be crucial support

The Nifty broke the psychologically vital 17,000 mark as selling intensified on weak global cues over growing fears of a recession, with every sector closing in the red on October 11. It closed below 50, 100 and 200-day exponential moving averages of 17,261, 17,105 and 17,189, respectively, as well as the 200-day moving average at 16,986. It formed a Bearish Engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The index now has to take support at 16,750-16,800, around the low of September 30. If the support gets broken, sharp selling pressure can't be ruled out in the coming sessions, experts said. Read more here.