Last Updated : October 10, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST
Market Buzz
FPIs invest Rs 2,400 crore in Indian equities in first week of October
Prior to this, FPIs made a net investment of Rs 51,200 crore in August and nearly Rs 5,000 crore in July. Before July, foreign investors were net sellers of Indian equities for nine months in a row from October last year. Read on
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
UN World Geospatial Information Congress to be inaugurated
Big Story
Delhi's night-life gets boost, LG permits over 300 firms including restaurants to operate 24X7
The move is expected to boost the national capital's night-life. Apart from eateries, online shopping, delivery shops and transport facilities are included in the 314 establishments permitted to operate round the clock, the officials said.
Health
Coronavirus Update | Active Covid cases in country dip to 28,593
The death toll climbed to 5,28,799 with 21 fatalities which includes 16 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 AM stated.
Auto
Ola Electric to Launch Sub-Rs 80,000 Scooter this Diwali
Sources accessed by News18 confirm that the new scooter will cost less than Rs 80,000 which will make it one of the most affordable premium e-scooters in the country.
Tech Tattle
Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable come to Xbox Game Pass in January
Shin Megami Tensei and its spin-off series Persona are beloved JPRGs with a huge cult following. In 2020, Atlus released the definitive version of Persona 4 Golden on PC via Steam, and it currently enjoys an 'overwhelmingly positive' rating based on more than 50,000 user reviews.
Tailpiece
Bull in the English pub: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala unwound after a long day
Back in the day, after navigating the ups and downs of the stock market, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala liked to drop into Geoffrey’s, a pub on Mumbai’s Marine Drive. While there, he would gamely fend off fans, blast Hindi songs on his phone and recite English poetry. Read on
