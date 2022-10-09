English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : October 09, 2022 / 06:30 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Why was Electronics Mart India IPO a hit with investors?

      The issue was subscribed 71.93 times - the second highest subscription level in 2022 after Harsha Engineers (74.70 times) - with retail investors applying for shares 19.71 times the allotted quota, non-institutional investors putting in bids 63.59 times the portion set aside for them. More here

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Close

    • Big Story

      Maiden Pharma says medicines linked to Gambia child deaths not sold in India

    • Health

      Flu set for big comeback as COVID-19 restrictions lifted

      The flu seasons of 2020 and 2021 were mild, mostly thanks to measures people took against Covid-19. 2022, however, looks like a whole different kettle of fish. This year has been the first real opportunity for both viruses to circulate freely as all Covid-19 restrictions have now been lifted. More here

    • Auto

      How does Hero MotoCorp’s Vida V1 stack up against rivals?

      Hero is up against its two biggest rivals—Ather Energy and Ola Electric—in the premium e-scooter space. It will be an interesting battle, as Hero owns a 34.8 percent stake in Ather, with another round of funding (Rs 420 crore) set to see the share go up by another 2 percent. More here

       

    • Tech Tattle

      Google Chrome most vulnerable browser; 303 flaws reported in 2022

      As many as 303 vulnerabilities were reportedly discovered for Chrome in just 2022 alone. To date, this brings the total number of vulnerabilities discovered for Chrome to 3,159. More here

       

    • Tailpiece

      A pint sized look at Oktoberfest’s beer soaked history

      Every year, for two weeks, Germany hosts a lager, err, larger-than-life festival - the Oktoberfest. Held in Munich, Oktoberfest (or "Wiesn", as the locals call it) is the world’s largest carnival that attracts millions of visitors from all over the world. Yet very few of us know how it all began. More here

    tags #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily #your essential 7

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.