Market Buzz Multibaggers | These 9 stocks have given triple-digit returns since Dussehra 2021 Since Dussehra 2021, the Indian stock market has scaled not only record highs but also plumbed 52-week lows, with benchmark indices falling more than 5 percent. After hitting record highs in October last year, the stock market has not seen those levels again. Even the breadth of BSE500 stocks was largely in favour of declines, with the index itself falling nearly 5 percent between October 15, 2021 and October 5, 2022. But among the 500 stocks, more than 180 delivered positive returns in the same period. And among those gainers, the top 9 stocks were multibaggers, delivering triple-digit returns. Read here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

LIC 'Multicap' mutual fund to open

Sonia Gandhi to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mysuru

JEE-Mains exam manipulation: Russian national CBI custody ends

Team India to depart for Australia for preparatory camp ahead of T20WC

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders open in India Tomorrow

Bajaj Electronics IPO ends

Piyush Goyal to meet export promotion councils

GATE 2023 registration without late fee ends

2023 Mahindra XUV300 Sportz launch

Hero MotoCorp’s first electric scooter launch

iPhone 14 Plus sale to begin

New Motorola Moto E32 launch in India

Big Story Stocks retreat, oil gains as OPEC+ looks to cut oil supply U.S. stocks retreated Wednesday after strong gains earlier in the week, while oil continued to rebound in price as OPEC+ producers recommended major cuts to oil supply. Oil prices looked for a third straight day of gains after OPEC+ key ministers, known as the joint ministerial monitoring committee, agreed to cut oil output by 2 million barrels per day. Read here for more details.

Your Money School fees to foreign education: A fool-proof plan for your children’s education Education expenses increase as a child goes from school to college. Nearing adulthood, education is the biggest expense for a child. This includes all expenses related to education – tuition fees, living, books, stationery, coaching, etc. While the expenses are alarming, the lack of awareness about how to prepare for them is even more so. The only way to prepare is by investing in an asset class that grows faster than the inflation in education expenses. You can do this with the help of short- and long-term goals. Read here.

IPO Watch India-cost arbitrage or limited competitors: What makes Tracxn different? Tracxn Technologies, the Software as a Service (SaaS)-based platform which offers customers private company data, is headed to Dalal Street soon. It has set price band at Rs 75-80 a share for its initial public offering (IPO) which will open for subscription on October 10 and close on October 12. The stock will list on October 20. What makes the company stand apart is its India-cost arbitrage. The company builds in India but rakes in major moolah from international markets. Given the limited number of players in the space, the company sees huge headroom for growth. Read more on this, here.

Tech Tattle Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro smartphones launched Xiaomi has announced its latest flagships, the 12T and the 12T Pro. The 12T Pro is the first phone from the Chinese company that uses Samsung's 200-megapixel HP1 camera sensor. The smartphones can both charge using 120W HyperCharge technology which can top up both phones in 19 minutes. Check specs, price here.