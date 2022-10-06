Your Money

School fees to foreign education: A fool-proof plan for your children’s education

Education expenses increase as a child goes from school to college. Nearing adulthood, education is the biggest expense for a child. This includes all expenses related to education – tuition fees, living, books, stationery, coaching, etc. While the expenses are alarming, the lack of awareness about how to prepare for them is even more so. The only way to prepare is by investing in an asset class that grows faster than the inflation in education expenses. You can do this with the help of short- and long-term goals. Read here.