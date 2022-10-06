English
    Live: Nifty To Continue Outperforming Global Indices? | Godrej Consumer, DLF In Focus
    Last Updated : October 06, 2022 / 06:16 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Multibaggers | These 9 stocks have given triple-digit returns since Dussehra 2021

      Since Dussehra 2021, the Indian stock market has scaled not only record highs but also plumbed 52-week lows, with benchmark indices falling more than 5 percent. After hitting record highs in October last year, the stock market has not seen those levels again. Even the breadth of BSE500 stocks was largely in favour of declines, with the index itself falling nearly 5 percent between October 15, 2021 and October 5, 2022. But among the 500 stocks, more than 180 delivered positive returns in the same period. And among those gainers, the top 9 stocks were multibaggers, delivering triple-digit returns. Read here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      LIC 'Multicap' mutual fund to open
      Sonia Gandhi to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mysuru
      JEE-Mains exam manipulation: Russian national CBI custody ends
      Team India to depart for Australia for preparatory camp ahead of T20WC
      Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders open in India
      Tomorrow
      Bajaj Electronics IPO ends
      Piyush Goyal to meet export promotion councils
      GATE 2023 registration without late fee ends
      2023 Mahindra XUV300 Sportz launch
      Hero MotoCorp’s first electric scooter launch
      iPhone 14 Plus sale to begin

      New Motorola Moto E32 launch in India

      Close

    • Big Story

      Stocks retreat, oil gains as OPEC+ looks to cut oil supply

      U.S. stocks retreated Wednesday after strong gains earlier in the week, while oil continued to rebound in price as OPEC+ producers recommended major cuts to oil supply. Oil prices looked for a third straight day of gains after OPEC+ key ministers, known as the joint ministerial monitoring committee, agreed to cut oil output by 2 million barrels per day. Read here for more details.

    • Your Money

      School fees to foreign education: A fool-proof plan for your children’s education

      Education expenses increase as a child goes  from school to college. Nearing adulthood, education is the biggest expense for a child. This includes all expenses related to education – tuition fees, living, books, stationery, coaching, etc. While the expenses are alarming, the lack of awareness about how to prepare for them is even more so. The only way to prepare is by investing in an asset class that grows faster than the inflation in education expenses. You can do this with the help of short- and long-term goals. Read here.

    • IPO Watch

      India-cost arbitrage or limited competitors: What makes Tracxn different?

      Tracxn Technologies, the Software as a Service (SaaS)-based platform which offers customers private company data, is headed to Dalal Street soon. It has set price band at Rs 75-80 a share for its initial public offering (IPO) which will open for subscription on October 10 and close on October 12. The stock will list on October 20. What makes the company stand apart is its India-cost arbitrage. The company builds in India but rakes in major moolah from international markets. Given the limited number of players in the space, the company sees huge headroom for growth. Read more on this, here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro smartphones launched

      Xiaomi has announced its latest flagships, the 12T and the 12T Pro. The 12T Pro is the first phone from the Chinese company that uses Samsung's 200-megapixel HP1 camera sensor. The smartphones can both charge using 120W HyperCharge technology which can top up both phones in 19 minutes. Check specs, price here.

    • Tail Piece

      Anand Mahindra shares video of magnificent new temple in Dubai

      Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a video of the “magnificent” Hindu temple that was inaugurated in Dubai a day before Dussehra. Pictures of the stunning temple, with its detailed carvings, brass spires and intricate architecture, have been widely shared on social media. More on this, here.

