Market Buzz Market may not slip into bear territory though possibility of near-term turmoil remains, says this CIO The moderation of FY23 GDP growth numbers from 7.2 to 7 percent by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is very realistic, as the global turmoil and higher domestic inflation is bound to weigh negatively on growth, Ajit Banerjee, CIO, Shriram Life Insurance, said in an interview to Moneycontrol. More here.

Watch Out: Take a look at these key events Today

Nykaa to consider bonus share issue on October 3; stock rallies 6%

Delhi: Fresh registration for EWS, special needs children admission from October 3

UAE's updated visa system to come into effect Tomorrow

Amit Shah to visit J&K for three-day visit on October 3

Bajaj Electronics announces opening of its IPO on October 4

India vs South Africa 2nd T20

Big story Tulsi Tanti: The wind whisperer who battled storms Tanti, aged 64, passed away late evening on October 1. He had spent the day in Ahmedabad — a city he called the home of the firm’s loyal retail investors — meeting shareholders, investors, and the media, updating them about the company’s upcoming Rs 1,200 crore equity rights issue. He then flew back to Pune, where he had started Suzlon 27 years ago, and suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. More here.

Coronavirus Overlapping symptoms of dengue, Covid-19 confusing in many cases, say doctors Amid a spike in dengue cases in the national capital, many people down with viral infection are exhibiting "overlapping symptoms" of COVID-19 and the vector-borne disease, leaving both patients and doctors perplexed about the exact diagnosis. More here.

Auto Tata Motors looking to introduce four wheel drive capability in electric version of its SUVs Tata Motors is actively looking at introducing four wheel drive technology in electric versions of its sports utility vehicles going ahead, according to company's passenger vehicle business head Shailesh Chandra. The home-grown auto major currently does not offer four wheel drive trims in any of its existing product range which includes models like Nexon, Harrier and Safari. More here.

Tech Tattle Chhattisgarh government inks MoU with Tata Technologies to develop polytechnics, ITIs into technical hubs Chhattisgarh State Planning Commission has signed an agreement with Tata Technologies Ltd to develop technical educational institutions (polytechnics and ITIs) into technological hubs and upgrade agricultural research and innovation centres, an official said on Sunday. More here.