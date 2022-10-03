Last Updated : October 03, 2022 / 06:15 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Market may not slip into bear territory though possibility of near-term turmoil remains, says this CIO
The moderation of FY23 GDP growth numbers from 7.2 to 7 percent by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is very realistic, as the global turmoil and higher domestic inflation is bound to weigh negatively on growth, Ajit Banerjee, CIO, Shriram Life Insurance, said in an interview to Moneycontrol. More here.
Watch Out:
Take a look at these key eventsToday
India vs South Africa 2nd T20
Big story
Tulsi Tanti: The wind whisperer who battled storms
Tanti, aged 64, passed away late evening on October 1. He had spent the day in Ahmedabad — a city he called the home of the firm’s loyal retail investors — meeting shareholders, investors, and the media, updating them about the company’s upcoming Rs 1,200 crore equity rights issue. He then flew back to Pune, where he had started Suzlon 27 years ago, and suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. More here.
Coronavirus
Overlapping symptoms of dengue, Covid-19 confusing in many cases, say doctors
Amid a spike in dengue cases in the national capital, many people down with viral infection are exhibiting "overlapping symptoms" of COVID-19 and the vector-borne disease, leaving both patients and doctors perplexed about the exact diagnosis. More here.
Auto
Tata Motors looking to introduce four wheel drive capability in electric version of its SUVs
Tata Motors is actively looking at introducing four wheel drive technology in electric versions of its sports utility vehicles going ahead, according to company's passenger vehicle business head Shailesh Chandra. The home-grown auto major currently does not offer four wheel drive trims in any of its existing product range which includes models like Nexon, Harrier and Safari. More here.
Tech Tattle
Chhattisgarh government inks MoU with Tata Technologies to develop polytechnics, ITIs into technical hubs
Chhattisgarh State Planning Commission has signed an agreement with Tata Technologies Ltd to develop technical educational institutions (polytechnics and ITIs) into technological hubs and upgrade agricultural research and innovation centres, an official said on Sunday. More here.
Tailpiece
Some great phones to get you started on your 5G journey
It's official. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the rollout of 5G services in India on October 1. The rollout is planned in phases and will cover some cities first, before slowly rolling out to more over the course of the next few years. More here.
