Market Buzz

Market may not slip into bear territory though possibility of near-term turmoil remains, says this CIO

The moderation of FY23 GDP growth numbers from 7.2 to 7 percent by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is very realistic, as the global turmoil and higher domestic inflation is bound to weigh negatively on growth, Ajit Banerjee, CIO, Shriram Life Insurance, said in an interview to Moneycontrol. More here.