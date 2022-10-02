Market Buzz Mukesh Ambani promises 5G across India by December 2023 Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that his telecom venture Reliance Jio will launch 5G services across the country by December 2023. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events: Today

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Kashmir’s first electric train to be inaugurated Tomorrow

Nykaa to consider bonus share issue on October 3; stock rallies 6%

Delhi: Fresh registration for EWS, special needs children admission from October 3

Big Story Veteran CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passes away at 68 Taking on Twitter, the CPM expressed condolence to the veteran leader. "It is with deep grief and sorrow that we give the news of the passing away of Veteran communist Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Politburo member of the CPM and former Secretary of Kerala State Committee. We dip the red flag in homage," the party tweeted. More here.

Coronavirus Rahul Gandhi seeks fair compensation for families of Covid victims Rahul Gandhi on Friday interacted with family members of some coronavirus patients who died due to oxygen shortage, at Gundlupet in Karnataka during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. More here.

Auto ‘Even I can’t afford your cars’: Nitin Gadkari asks Mercedes-Benz to ramp up local production Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday asked German premium car maker Mercedes-Benz to produce more cars locally and emphasised that such a move reduces the cost besides increasing affordability. Speaking at the rollout of Mercedes-Benz India's first locally assembled EQS 580 4MATIC EV from its Chakan manufacturing facility in Pune, Gadkari, who is the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said that there is a huge market for electric vehicles in the country. More here.

Tech Tattle WhatsApp banned over 23.28 lakh Indian accounts in August WhatsApp banned over 23.28 lakh Indian accounts in August, of which over 10 lakh accounts were proactively taken down before any report from users, the messaging platform said on Saturday. This is lower than the level seen in the previous month. More here.