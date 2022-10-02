Last Updated : October 02, 2022 / 06:07 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Mukesh Ambani promises 5G across India by December 2023
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that his telecom venture Reliance Jio will launch 5G services across the country by December 2023. More here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key events:
Today
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
Kashmir’s first electric train to be inaugurated
Tomorrow
Nykaa to consider bonus share issue on October 3; stock rallies 6%
Delhi: Fresh registration for EWS, special needs children admission from October 3
UAE's updated visa system to come into effect
Big Story
Veteran CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passes away at 68
Taking on Twitter, the CPM expressed condolence to the veteran leader. "It is with deep grief and sorrow that we give the news of the passing away of Veteran communist Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Politburo member of the CPM and former Secretary of Kerala State Committee. We dip the red flag in homage," the party tweeted. More here.
Coronavirus
Rahul Gandhi seeks fair compensation for families of Covid victims
Rahul Gandhi on Friday interacted with family members of some coronavirus patients who died due to oxygen shortage, at Gundlupet in Karnataka during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. More here.
Auto
‘Even I can’t afford your cars’: Nitin Gadkari asks Mercedes-Benz to ramp up local production
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday asked German premium car maker Mercedes-Benz to produce more cars locally and emphasised that such a move reduces the cost besides increasing affordability. Speaking at the rollout of Mercedes-Benz India's first locally assembled EQS 580 4MATIC EV from its Chakan manufacturing facility in Pune, Gadkari, who is the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said that there is a huge market for electric vehicles in the country. More here.
Tech Tattle
WhatsApp banned over 23.28 lakh Indian accounts in August
WhatsApp banned over 23.28 lakh Indian accounts in August, of which over 10 lakh accounts were proactively taken down before any report from users, the messaging platform said on Saturday. This is lower than the level seen in the previous month. More here.
Tailpiece
Elon Musk reveals the secret to his fitness. It’s not weightlifting or eating healthy
Elon Musk made a rare public appearance at Tesla’s 'AI Day' event on Friday and immediately created a buzz as people noticed how different he looked from only a couple of months ago, where ‘unflattering’ photos of the billionaire lounging shirtless on a yacht in Greece were widely shared online. More here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.