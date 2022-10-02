English
    Last Updated : October 02, 2022 / 06:07 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Mukesh Ambani promises 5G across India by December 2023

      Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that his telecom venture Reliance Jio will launch 5G services across the country by December 2023. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events:


      Today
      Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
      Kashmir’s first electric train to be inaugurated
      Tomorrow
      Nykaa to consider bonus share issue on October 3; stock rallies 6%
      Delhi: Fresh registration for EWS, special needs children admission from October 3

      UAE's updated visa system to come into effect

    • Big Story

      Veteran CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan passes away at 68

      Taking on Twitter, the CPM expressed condolence to the veteran leader. "It is with deep grief and sorrow that we give the news of the passing away of Veteran communist Comrade Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Politburo member of the CPM and former Secretary of Kerala State Committee. We dip the red flag in homage," the party tweeted. More here.

       

    • Coronavirus

      Rahul Gandhi seeks fair compensation for families of Covid victims

      Rahul Gandhi on Friday interacted with family members of some coronavirus patients who died due to oxygen shortage, at Gundlupet in Karnataka during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. More here.

    • Auto

      ‘Even I can’t afford your cars’: Nitin Gadkari asks Mercedes-Benz to ramp up local production

      Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday asked German premium car maker Mercedes-Benz to produce more cars locally and emphasised that such a move reduces the cost besides increasing affordability. Speaking at the rollout of Mercedes-Benz India's first locally assembled EQS 580 4MATIC EV from its Chakan manufacturing facility in Pune, Gadkari, who is the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, said that there is a huge market for electric vehicles in the country. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      WhatsApp banned over 23.28 lakh Indian accounts in August

      WhatsApp banned over 23.28 lakh Indian accounts in August, of which over 10 lakh accounts were proactively taken down before any report from users, the messaging platform said on Saturday. This is lower than the level seen in the previous month. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Elon Musk reveals the secret to his fitness. It’s not weightlifting or eating healthy

      Elon Musk made a rare public appearance at Tesla’s 'AI Day' event on Friday and immediately created a buzz as people noticed how different he looked from only a couple of months ago, where ‘unflattering’ photos of the billionaire lounging shirtless on a yacht in Greece were widely shared online. More here.

