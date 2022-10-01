English
    Last Updated : October 01, 2022 / 06:35 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty forms Hammer pattern on weekly scale, possible trend reversal can take index towards 17,400

      The Nifty index witnessed a strong bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts which engulfed the previous two red candles. There was a Hammer kind of pattern on the weekly charts, the bullish reversal pattern formed at the downtrend, especially after Friday's sharp recovery. The index has fallen for the third consecutive week now, down 1.3 percent. The Hammer is a bullish reversal pattern formed after a decline. For the trend following traders, the 200-day SMA (simple moving average) and 16,900 would act as a sacrosanct support zone. Above the same, the reversal wave is likely to continue till 17,250. Further upside may also continue which could lift the index to 17,400, market expert said. Read more here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      PM to launch 5G services
      International Senior Citizens Day
      R Venkataramani to take over as Attorney General
      Credit and debit card tokenisation rules come into effect
      Sale of 22nd tranche of electoral bonds from today
      Auto and taxi revised fare in Mumbai to come into effect
      Tomorrow
      Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

      Kashmir’s first electric train to be inaugurated

      Close

    • Big Story

      Key highlights from RBI event: Repo rate hiked by 50 basis points, GDP growth projected at 7% in FY23, and more

      The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has raised its benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.9 percent, to counter sticky inflation in the Indian economy. The MPC decided to remain focussed on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Six new money rules for your wallet this October

      From tokenisation of cards to nominations while investing in National Pension System and mutual funds to charges introduced for paying rent using credit cards, a lot is happening in October. Here is what you need to watch out for.

    • Automobile

      Mercedes India introduces EQS 580 electric car at Rs 1.55 crore

      Mercedes Benz India introduced the EQS 580 4Matic, its 14th locally produced and first made-in-India luxury electric car, on September 30. Rolled off the company’s production line at Chakan, Pune, the locally assembled luxury vehicle will be following the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route with the kits being imported from the parent company's facility at Sindelfingen, Germany. Read more on this here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop launched; Check price, specs

      Dell has officially unveiled a new flagship XPS laptop in India. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 notebook comes in a tablet form factor but can be used as a full-fledged laptop with aid of the detachable Folio Keyboard. The notebook also comes with 12th Gen Intel hardware and a high-resolution display. A quick look at design, specs, top features, price, and everything else to know.

    • Tail Piece

      Harsh Goenka makes a case for working from office

      RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka is of the opinion that working from office offers more benefits that working from home. Take a look at his hilarious tweet.

