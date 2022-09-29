Market Buzz Technical View | Nifty forms Doji pattern ahead of F&O expiry; 16,800 to be crucial support The Nifty index has formed a Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts as the closing was near its opening levels, indicating the indecisiveness among bulls and bears about the future market trend. The index is near its crucial support level of 16,800-16,700, and if that gets broken then there could be further sharp selling in the market; otherwise, 17,000 is going to act as immediate resistance, experts said. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Swastik Pipe IPO to open for subscription

Gyanvapi case: Next hearing

Citroen C3 set to launch in India

LML Electric to launch three new electric products Tomorrow

RBI monetary policy decision

Adani Enterprises to be included in Nifty50

RBI tokenisation deadline for debit and credit cards

Two-factor authentication deadline for demat account holders

Delhi CM to launch 15-point action plan to fight air pollution in winter

Shashi Tharoor to file nomination for Congress president's post

Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express to be flagged off by PM Modi

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Farmers likely to get 12th instalment

IAF set to retire Abhinandan Varthaman’s MiG-21 squadron

Russia's Vladimir Putin likely to announce accession of occupied regions of Ukraine, says UK

Asha Parekh to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke

Optimus, Tesla's human-like robot, will be unveiled

Last date to register for GATE 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 India launch

Big Story Govt hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees and pensioners The Union Cabinet on September 28 announced a 4 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for central government employees and pensioners under the 7th Pay Commission. The hike takes DA to 38 percent from current 34 percent of basic pay/pension. The Finance Ministry said this hike is w.e.f. July 1, 2022. The government said the hike in salary and pension will benefit over 50 lakh government employees and about 62 lakh pensioners ahead of the festive season. Read here to know more

Your Money The best insurance policy for a senior citizen: Personal policy or employer’s group policy? Buying insurance for parents is a tricky topic for many. In most such cases, the regular health insurance option is no longer available. A separate plan tailored for senior citizens has more restrictions than the regular plan but are more accessible. At the same time, many private sector employers also offer an option for employees to enrol their parents in a voluntary group health insurance scheme. The question then arises: Which plan should an employee opt for? In a new series at Moneycontrol, we aim to demystify the corporate health plan and help you to make the most of your group health insurance plan. Read here.

Startup Tales Startups stare at 2-year funding freeze India-dedicated private equity and venture capital (PE/VC) firms are sitting on billions of dollars of dry powder but a full-blown funding revival in the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem is unlikely in the next 12-18 months as investors tread cautiously in an increasingly challenging macro environment. Read more here.

Automobile Tata Tiago EV launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh Tata Motors has introduced the battery powered Tiago, sin four variants – XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Tech LUX- and is priced in the range of Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs. 11.79 lakh, ex-showroom India. Check details on applicability of introductory prices, booking commencement date, battery & charging options and infotainment system here.