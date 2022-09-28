English
    Last Updated : September 28, 2022 / 06:39 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      After surging 60% in six months, is the carnival over for Wonderla Holidays’ investors?

      The scrip of Wonderla Holidays has been on such a climb. The share price has surged 62 percent in the past six months and 83 percent year-to-date. After hitting a 52-week high of Rs 455 on September 20, the stock has seen some selling pressure. It is currently trading near the Rs 390 level on the National Stock Exchange. It started the year at Rs 208. In recent times, an important trigger for the company has been the demand comeback for leisure activities with a vengeance. But, that’s not all. ​Here are some other reasons why the stock has been on fire. Market research firm advises investors who are long in this stock to book profits. Read more here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Council of Ministers to likely discuss inflation and economy
      Google’s Search On even
      Toyota to unveil India’s first flex fuel vehicle
      DHFL scam: Delhi court to hear Wadhawan brothers' bail pleas
      Chandigarh airport will be named after Bhagat Singh
      Spandana Sphoorty board to consider fundraising proposal via NCDs
      Tata Tiago EV India launch
      Tomorrow
      Swastik Pipe prices IPO to open for subscription
      Govt likely To Announce New Foreign Trade Policy
      Gyanvapi case: Next hearing
      Citroen C3 set to launch in India

      LML Electric to launch three new electric products

      Close

    • Big Story

      Dollar liquidity crisis underway, but headwinds unlikely to ruffle Indian economy

      In 2022, India’s position in the global economy is the exact opposite. It’s currency, although, at record lows against the US dollar is still relatively safer than many of its peers. Its economy is expected to grow upwards of 7 percent in 2022-23 and its inflation is still moderate, though still outside the Reserve Bank of India’s comfort zone. Read here for more. Read here for more.

    • Your Money

      How tokenisation, which kicks off on Oct 1, will make your credit and debit cards safer

      The RBI has directed payment aggregators, wallets and online merchants not to store any sensitive card related customer information, including full card details, from October 1. The 16-digit card numbers will get replaced with a ‘token’. The only way that you can conveniently make a card payment repeatedly is through a new process called ‘tokenisation’. Read on to know how your online shopping using your credit and debit cards will become safer.

    • Automobile

      The Drive Report: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

      The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a momentous launch for India’s largest carmaker for various reasons. For starters, it marks the brand’s re-entry into the SUV space, at least at a locally manufactured level, after ages. How would it contend with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, the Kia Seltos and even the Volkswagen Taigun, all of which have a considerable performative lead over Maruti Suzuki? Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro launch confirmed for October 4

      Xiaomi has officially scheduled a new product launch next month. While Xiaomi is yet to confirm details about the launch, it will likely unveil the Xiaomi 12T series. Rumors about the launch of Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro have been making the rounds recently. Read about the rumoured specifications of these phones here.

    • Tail Piece

      Anand Mahindra on British education: 'What goes around, comes around'

      Anand Mahindra on Tuesday shared a message on how British education affected colonised countries by tweeting an audio of a skit by Daliso Chaponda -- Zambian-born Malawian stand-up comedian who lives in England. Read here.

    Must Listen

    Markets Podcast: Rupee may be at record low, but the situation is nowhere as bad as 2013

