After surging 60% in six months, is the carnival over for Wonderla Holidays’ investors?

The scrip of Wonderla Holidays has been on such a climb. The share price has surged 62 percent in the past six months and 83 percent year-to-date. After hitting a 52-week high of Rs 455 on September 20, the stock has seen some selling pressure. It is currently trading near the Rs 390 level on the National Stock Exchange. It started the year at Rs 208. In recent times, an important trigger for the company has been the demand comeback for leisure activities with a vengeance. But, that's not all. ​Here are some other reasons why the stock has been on fire. Market research firm advises investors who are long in this stock to book profits.