Market Buzz Sterlite Tech stock under pressure after CFO tenders resignation "This is to inform that Mr. Mihir Modi, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company has tendered his resignation and will be relieved from his duties with effect from close of business hours of Friday, October 14, 2022," said the company in a regulatory filing. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events: Today:

World Tourism Day

PM Modi to attend former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s funeral

Ghulam Nabi Azad may announce details of his party

MSP committee’s 2nd meeting in Hyderabad

NASA’s Artemis 1 moon launch called off as storm Ian approaches Florida

BMW XM SUV to be unveiled

Xiaomi Civi 2 launch in China

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka from Sept 26 to 28 Tomorrow:

Tata Tiago EV India launch

Flex-fuel Toyota Corolla to be showcased in India

Big Story Eight gaping gaps the draft telecom bill needs to fill The Union government has come up with the draft telecom bill to fast-track telecom sector reforms. While the bill has lofty intentions of promoting ease of doing business and investment in the sector, there are several areas where the bill lacks clarity. More here.

Coronavirus COVID-19 linked with higher risk of type 1 diabetes in young people: Study The findings, published recently in the journal JAMA Network Open, showed a 72 per cent increase in new diagnoses of T1D in younger COVID-19 patients in the six months following their diagnosis. More here.

Auto Mahindra Logistics acquires B2B express business Rivigo Services Mahindra Logistics on Monday announced the acquisition of the B2B express business of Gurugram-based logistics firm Rivigo Services, which will help the company accelerate its capabilities in this space. More here.

Tech Tattle Google says shared network costs is 10-year-old idea, bad for consumers Alphabet unit Google on Monday rebuffed a push by European telecoms operators to get Big Tech to help fund network costs, saying it was a 10-year-old idea that was bad for consumers and that the company was already investing millions in internet infrastructure. More here.