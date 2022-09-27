"This is to inform that Mr. Mihir Modi, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company has tendered his resignation and will be relieved from his duties with effect from close of business hours of Friday, October 14, 2022," said the company in a regulatory filing. More here.
World Tourism Day
PM Modi to attend former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s funeral
Ghulam Nabi Azad may announce details of his party
MSP committee’s 2nd meeting in Hyderabad
NASA’s Artemis 1 moon launch called off as storm Ian approaches Florida
BMW XM SUV to be unveiled
Xiaomi Civi 2 launch in China
President Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka from Sept 26 to 28 Tomorrow:
Tata Tiago EV India launch
Flex-fuel Toyota Corolla to be showcased in India
Tata AMC Target Maturity Index Fund closes
The Union government has come up with the draft telecom bill to fast-track telecom sector reforms. While the bill has lofty intentions of promoting ease of doing business and investment in the sector, there are several areas where the bill lacks clarity. More here.
The findings, published recently in the journal JAMA Network Open, showed a 72 per cent increase in new diagnoses of T1D in younger COVID-19 patients in the six months following their diagnosis. More here.
Mahindra Logistics on Monday announced the acquisition of the B2B express business of Gurugram-based logistics firm Rivigo Services, which will help the company accelerate its capabilities in this space. More here.
Alphabet unit Google on Monday rebuffed a push by European telecoms operators to get Big Tech to help fund network costs, saying it was a 10-year-old idea that was bad for consumers and that the company was already investing millions in internet infrastructure. More here.
In mid-August 2022, NASA confirmed that the Mars rover Perseverance had spotted a piece of trash jettisoned during its landing, this time a tangled mess of netting. And this is not the first time scientists have found trash on Mars. That’s because there is a lot there. More here.
