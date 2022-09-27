English
    Last Updated : September 27, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Sterlite Tech stock under pressure after CFO tenders resignation

      "This is to inform that Mr. Mihir Modi, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company has tendered his resignation and will be relieved from his duties with effect from close of business hours of Friday, October 14, 2022," said the company in a regulatory filing. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events:


      Today:
      World Tourism Day
      PM Modi to attend former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s funeral
      Ghulam Nabi Azad may announce details of his party
      MSP committee’s 2nd meeting in Hyderabad
      NASA’s Artemis 1 moon launch called off as storm Ian approaches Florida
      BMW XM SUV to be unveiled
      Xiaomi Civi 2 launch in China
      President Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka from Sept 26 to 28
      Tomorrow: 
      Tata Tiago EV India launch
      Flex-fuel Toyota Corolla to be showcased in India

      Tata AMC Target Maturity Index Fund closes

    • Big Story

      Eight gaping gaps the draft telecom bill needs to fill

      The Union government has come up with the draft telecom bill to fast-track telecom sector reforms. While the bill has lofty intentions of promoting ease of doing business and investment in the sector, there are several areas where the bill lacks clarity. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      COVID-19 linked with higher risk of type 1 diabetes in young people: Study

      The findings, published recently in the journal JAMA Network Open, showed a 72 per cent increase in new diagnoses of T1D in younger COVID-19 patients in the six months following their diagnosis. More here.

    • Auto

      Mahindra Logistics acquires B2B express business Rivigo Services

      Mahindra Logistics on Monday announced the acquisition of the B2B express business of Gurugram-based logistics firm Rivigo Services, which will help the company accelerate its capabilities in this space. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Google says shared network costs is 10-year-old idea, bad for consumers

      Alphabet unit Google on Monday rebuffed a push by European telecoms operators to get Big Tech to help fund network costs, saying it was a 10-year-old idea that was bad for consumers and that the company was already investing millions in internet infrastructure. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Humans are yet to land on Mars but we've dumped over 7,000 kg of trash on it

      In mid-August 2022, NASA confirmed that the Mars rover Perseverance had spotted a piece of trash jettisoned during its landing, this time a tangled mess of netting. And this is not the first time scientists have found trash on Mars. That’s because there is a lot there. More here.

    tags #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

