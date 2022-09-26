Last Updated : September 26, 2022 / 06:23 AM IST
After infusing more than Rs 51,000 crore last month, foreign investors have slowed down the pace of equity buying in India in September so far, as they invested a little over Rs 8,600 crore, on sharp depreciation in rupee. Read here.
The GST Intelligence unit has issued a show-cause notice to Bengaluru-based online gaming startup Gameskraft Technology (GTPL), in what seems to be the biggest such notice in the history of indirect taxation, according to an exclusive report by CNN News18. The notice pertains to the company not paying Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore, the report added. Read more here.
Corporate bonds are one of the investment avenues for bonds, apart from debt mutual funds (MFs). There are a variety of bonds available. Know also about buying options and liquidity issues. Read here.
Harsha Engineers International is expected to list on the bourses with a healthy premium on September 26, following strong subscription figures in the maiden public offer of the precision bearing cages maker, experts said. Read here.
The model offers more visual and driving pizzazz, a bagful of extra features, and a nicer engine note. But is the flash worth the extra cash? Depends. Do you want more street cred or not? Full review here.
In late June, Mumbai-based lawyer Kabir Rachure became the first Asian in the solo male under 50 years category to finish on the podium at the Race Across America (RAAM), and the only Indian to complete the ultra-endurance event on two occasions. Read on to know how he aced this world's toughest race.
