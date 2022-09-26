English
    Last Updated : September 26, 2022 / 06:23 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      FPIs pump in Rs 8,600-crore in September; pace of investment slows

      After infusing more than Rs 51,000 crore last month, foreign investors have slowed down the pace of equity buying in India in September so far, as they invested a little over Rs 8,600 crore, on sharp depreciation in rupee. Read here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Harsha Engineers' shares to list
      Maruti’s Hybrid SUV Grand Vitara launch
      IIM CAT 2022: Application correction window active till tomorrow
      NASA’s DART Mission to collide with an asteroid
      Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 59 years
      Tomorrow
      World Tourism Day
      PM Modi to attend former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe’s funeral
      Ghulam Nabi Azad may announce details of his party
      MSP committee’s 2nd meeting in Hyderabad
      NASA’s Artemis 1 moon launch called off as storm Ian approaches Florida
      BMW XM SUV to be unveiled

      Xiaomi Civi 2 launch in China

    • Big Story

      GST Intelligence issues biggest-ever show-cause notice to Bengaluru-based online gaming company

      The GST Intelligence unit has issued a show-cause notice to Bengaluru-based online gaming startup Gameskraft Technology (GTPL), in what seems to be the biggest such notice in the history of indirect taxation, according to an exclusive report by CNN News18. The notice pertains to the company not paying Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore, the report added. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      Corporate Bond Market: What it is, and how it is shaping up

      Corporate bonds are one of the investment avenues for bonds, apart from debt mutual funds (MFs). There are a variety of bonds available. Know also about buying options and liquidity issues. Read here.

    • Stock Market Debut

      Harsha Engineers to debut today | Will it be a bumper listing?

      Harsha Engineers International is expected to list on the bourses with a healthy premium on September 26, following strong subscription figures in the maiden public offer of the precision bearing cages maker, experts said. Read here.

    • Automobile

      Review | Hyundai Venue N Line: Oomphy, raspy, sporty

      The model offers more visual and driving pizzazz, a bagful of extra features, and a nicer engine note. But is the flash worth the extra cash? Depends. Do you want more street cred or not? Full review here.

    • Tail Piece

      How Mumbai lawyer Kabir Rachure raced across America

      In late June, Mumbai-based lawyer Kabir Rachure became the first Asian in the solo male under 50 years category to finish on the podium at the Race Across America (RAAM), and the only Indian to complete the ultra-endurance event on two occasions. Read on to know how he aced this world's toughest race.

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

