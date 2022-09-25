Indian market lost another one percent in the second consecutive week ended September 23 as Fed hiked interest rates by 75 basis points in the third straight policy announcement with extended hawkish stance, rupee hit record low, FIIs sold, and Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated. In this week, Indian rupee touched a fresh record low (81.24) by crossing the 81 mark for the first time. It ended lower by 125 paise to close at 80.99 per dollar on September 23 against its September 16 closing of 79.74. Read here.
Today
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) rally in Fatehabad, Haryana
Italians vote to elect a new parliament
New Kawasaki W175 BS6 India launch Tomorrow
Harsha Engineers shares to list
Auto-taxi unions to go on strike in Mumbai from tomorrow
World Tourism Day
Maruti’s Hybrid SUV Grand Vitara launch
IIM CAT 2022: Application correction window active till tomorrow
NASA’s DART Mission to collide with an asteroid
Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 59 years
Today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 24 said the rupee has "held back very well" against the US dollar when compared to other currencies. Against the backdrop of the rupee dropping to a lifetime low against the greenback, Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank and the finance ministry are keeping a very close watch on the situation. Read here for more.
Wish to diversify your portfolio beyond Indian stocks, mutual funds, real estate and debt? You can scour for investment opportunities overseas. Overseas investment avenues are largely explored by high net worth individuals (HNIs). However, international mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have ensured that even retail investors get a chance to own a slice of celebrated global companies such as Apple Inc or Meta (Facebook). Read more on this here.
Infosys banned it, and Wipro fired 300 employees because of it. On Moneycontrol Masterclass, we shine the spotlight on the raging debate around #moonlighting with a superb panel. Is it legal? Should there be a formal policy for moonlighting? What is allowed and not allowed? Why is moonlighting rampant in the IT sector? Watch here.
Internet shutdown in Iran, Nvidia launches new RTX 40-series with major performance gains, Asus ROG Phone 6D series makes its global debut, and more. The Tech Weekender here.
According to statistics available with the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), 93 top candidates had chosen IIT Bombay as their first preference, and 69 of them made the cut in the first round of seat allocation for the IITs. Of these, 68 have chosen Computer Science Engineering while one has opted for "Engineering Physics". Read here to know the statistics of earlier years.
