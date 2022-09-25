Market Buzz Bears rule Dalal Street amid Fed hike, falling rupee, and rising Ukraine tensions Indian market lost another one percent in the second consecutive week ended September 23 as Fed hiked interest rates by 75 basis points in the third straight policy announcement with extended hawkish stance, rupee hit record low, FIIs sold, and Russia-Ukraine conflict escalated. In this week, Indian rupee touched a fresh record low (81.24) by crossing the 81 mark for the first time. It ended lower by 125 paise to close at 80.99 per dollar on September 23 against its September 16 closing of 79.74. Read here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events

Big Story Rupee has held up very well against dollar compared to other currencies: Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 24 said the rupee has "held back very well" against the US dollar when compared to other currencies. Against the backdrop of the rupee dropping to a lifetime low against the greenback, Sitharaman said the Reserve Bank and the finance ministry are keeping a very close watch on the situation. Read here for more.

Your Money Looking to invest in stocks and properties abroad? Know the limits, avenues and taxation rules Wish to diversify your portfolio beyond Indian stocks, mutual funds, real estate and debt? You can scour for investment opportunities overseas. Overseas investment avenues are largely explored by high net worth individuals (HNIs). However, international mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have ensured that even retail investors get a chance to own a slice of celebrated global companies such as Apple Inc or Meta (Facebook). Read more on this here.

Debate on Moonlighting Moonlighting: Is it cheating or the new reality? Infosys banned it, and Wipro fired 300 employees because of it. On Moneycontrol Masterclass, we shine the spotlight on the raging debate around #moonlighting with a superb panel. Is it legal? Should there be a formal policy for moonlighting? What is allowed and not allowed? Why is moonlighting rampant in the IT sector? Watch here.

Tech Tattle Top news from the world of technology this week Internet shutdown in Iran, Nvidia launches new RTX 40-series with major performance gains, Asus ROG Phone 6D series makes its global debut, and more. The Tech Weekender here.