Technical View | Nifty forms Doji pattern, support likely at 17,500

The Nifty ended lower on September 22, extending the downtrend for the second session after the US Federal Reserve went for another aggressive rate hike to curb inflation. The index opened sharply lower at 17,609 and slipped to the day's low of 17,532. The Nifty ended the session 89 points lower at 17,630. As it recovered nearly 100 points from the day's low, the index formed a Doji pattern on the daily chart which indicates indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears about the future trend.