    Last Updated : September 23, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty forms Doji pattern, support likely at 17,500

      The Nifty ended lower on September 22, extending the downtrend for the second session after the US Federal Reserve went for another aggressive rate hike to curb inflation. The index opened sharply lower at 17,609 and slipped to the day’s low of 17,532. The Nifty ended the session 89 points lower at 17,630. As it recovered nearly 100 points from the day's low, the index formed a Doji pattern on the daily chart which indicates indecisiveness among the bulls and the bears about the future trend. Read more here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      India-Bhutan border gates in Assam to reopen
      Ayushman Bharat Diwas
      National Cinema Day celebrations
      UGC NET phase 3 exams
      Tecno Pova Neo 5G India launch
      Avatar to re-release in theatres worldwide
      Tomorrow
      PM Modi to sound poll bugle at Mandi, HP
      Bombay HC deadline to Air India staff to vacate staff quarters ends

      Mahanadi river tribunal hearing

      Close

    • Big Story

      RBI bars Mahindra Finance from using third-party recovery agents after Hazaribagh mishap

      The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 22 said M&M Financial Services cannot undertake loan recovery or repossession activity through outsourcing arrangements, until further orders. This action is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the M&M Financial, with regard to the management of its outsourcing activities, the regulator added. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Old Pension Scheme vs New Pension Scheme

      Recently, the Punjab government said it was considering reverting to the old pension scheme, or OPS, for its employees. If the proposal goes through, Punjab will be the third state to have reverted to the OPS after Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Here's what Govt employees and pensioners need to know.

    • Health

      Doctor-Pharma Nexus Part II: What drives drug prescription in India?

      What are the factors considered when a physician prescribes medicines to a patient? Many doctors and activists say it may have little to do with science. Read more here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Microsoft announces Surface Event on October 12

      Microsoft has scheduled a new Surface focused event for October 12, where new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models are expected to be revealed. Besides the Pro line, we could also see the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 at the event. Read on to know more.

    • Tail Piece

      Watch | M2P Fintech founders wear veshti at global event

      Brothers Madhusudanan Rangarajan and Prabhu Rangarajan, the founders of M2P Fintech, proudly sported "veshtis" -- traditional Tamil attire -- at a global conference held in Mumbai. Asked about their attire choice, Madhusudanan said: "We want to build a company rooted in culture and this is the manifestation of that." Read more on this, here.

