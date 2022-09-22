Market Buzz Bank Nifty outperforms with 25% gain Banking stocks have been on fire over the past three months, driving the gains of the broader market, and have been second only to fast-moving consumer goods stocks in terms of gains. For perspective, the Nifty Bank has surged 25 percent, while the broader Nifty 50 gained 14 percent in this period. Other sectoral indices have underperformed, with gains not more than 20 percent and some such as information technology showing a drop of 1 percent. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Punjab government to take the floor test in special Assembly session

Rupee Co-operative Bank not to conduct banking operations from today

Gyanvapi case hearing

Batla encounter case: Delhi HC to hear two convicts’ plea

OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition launch in India

Realme Narzo 50i Prime sales to begin Tomorrow

India-Bhutan border gates in Assam to reopen

National Cinema Day celebrations

UGC NET phase 3 exams

Big Story Cabinet approves second tranche of PLI scheme for solar PV modules; Rs 19,500 crore allocated The Union Cabinet on September 21 approved the second tranche of the performance-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the development of solar PV modules, with an outlay of Rs 19,500 crore. The PLI for the "National Programme on High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules" is aimed at achieving a manufacturing capacity of "Giga Watt (GW)-scale in high-efficiency solar PV modules", Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in a press briefing following the Cabinet meeting. Read here to know more.

Your Money Missed declaring your health condition while buying an insurance policy? Here’s what you can do A health insurance policy is meant to pay for treatment of illnesses that you might contract in future, as well as accidents. But what if you failed to disclose pe-existing ailments ― deliberately or otherwise ― here's what you can do. Read more here.

Health Pharma-Doctor Nexus Part I: Why rules, Code for doctors, drugmakers have failed to curb unethical practices Much before the DOLO-650 controversy shocked the general public with astounding claims of Rs 1,000 crore freebies distributed to doctors, an expose had tried to uncover the murky world of nexus between pharma firms and doctors. Read here.

Tech Tattle Google Pixel Buds Pro Review Google recently unveiled its most premium set of true wireless earbuds in the form of the Pixel Buds Pro. Has Google finally delivered on the promise of good true wireless earbuds? Find out here.