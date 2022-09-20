 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Sep 20, 2022 / 06:06 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
India spending forex reserves at quicker pace than during taper tantrum

India's central bank is using up its foreign exchange reserves at a quicker pace than during the taper-tantrum period in 2013 as it tries to prevent an overshoot in the rupee, but a larger pool of reserves may allow it to support the currency for some more time, economists said. More here.

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
International NFT Day celebrations
Inauguration of Srinagar's first multiplex
US Federal Reserve to announce interest rate decision at the end of monetary policy meeting Tomorrow:
XPeng Inc to launch flagship G9 SUV
Volvo XC40 facelift to launch
Twitter to roll out edit button
Karnataka HC order on BBMP delimitation plan

Big Story
Yes Bank fraud: CBI files charge sheet against Rana Kapoor, Gautam Thapar

Notably, Kapoor was not named a suspect in the FIR registered on June 2 last year in the Yes Bank fraud case. His role in the case surfaced during the investigation, CBI officials said. More here.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus Update | India reports 4,800 new COVID-19 cases

With 4,858 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,39,046, while the active cases increased to 48,027, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. More here.

Auto
Honda expects India business to get back on track as it looks to re-enter SUV segment next year

The company, which is present through a wholly-owned subsidiary in the country, currently does not have a presence in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) space, which has now become the largest segment in the over 30 lakh per annum domestic passenger vehicle industry. More here.

Tech Tattle
Govt asks Google to help curb illegal lending apps

Even though Google doesn't fall under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) ambit, the U.S. tech giant has been called several times in the last few months to meetings by the central bank and the Indian government and urged to introduce tougher checks and balances that can help in weeding out such apps, according to four sources. More here.

Tailpiece
Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger reveal the 3 ways smart people can go broke

Business magnate Warren Buffett, who believes that investors should never borrow money to buy stocks, revealed that his longtime business partner Charlie Munger knew of three ways in which smart people can become broke, namely the 3 Ls. More here.

