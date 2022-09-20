Market Buzz India spending forex reserves at quicker pace than during taper tantrum India's central bank is using up its foreign exchange reserves at a quicker pace than during the taper-tantrum period in 2013 as it tries to prevent an overshoot in the rupee, but a larger pool of reserves may allow it to support the currency for some more time, economists said. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

International NFT Day celebrations

Inauguration of Srinagar's first multiplex

US Federal Reserve to announce interest rate decision at the end of monetary policy meeting Tomorrow:

XPeng Inc to launch flagship G9 SUV

Volvo XC40 facelift to launch

Twitter to roll out edit button

Karnataka HC order on BBMP delimitation plan



Big Story Yes Bank fraud: CBI files charge sheet against Rana Kapoor, Gautam Thapar Notably, Kapoor was not named a suspect in the FIR registered on June 2 last year in the Yes Bank fraud case. His role in the case surfaced during the investigation, CBI officials said. More here.

Coronavirus Coronavirus Update | India reports 4,800 new COVID-19 cases With 4,858 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,39,046, while the active cases increased to 48,027, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. More here.

Auto Honda expects India business to get back on track as it looks to re-enter SUV segment next year The company, which is present through a wholly-owned subsidiary in the country, currently does not have a presence in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) space, which has now become the largest segment in the over 30 lakh per annum domestic passenger vehicle industry. More here.

Tech Tattle Govt asks Google to help curb illegal lending apps Even though Google doesn't fall under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) ambit, the U.S. tech giant has been called several times in the last few months to meetings by the central bank and the Indian government and urged to introduce tougher checks and balances that can help in weeding out such apps, according to four sources. More here.