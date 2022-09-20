English
    Last Updated : September 20, 2022 / 06:06 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      India spending forex reserves at quicker pace than during taper tantrum

      India's central bank is using up its foreign exchange reserves at a quicker pace than during the taper-tantrum period in 2013 as it tries to prevent an overshoot in the rupee, but a larger pool of reserves may allow it to support the currency for some more time, economists said. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      International NFT Day celebrations
      Inauguration of Srinagar's first multiplex
      US Federal Reserve to announce interest rate decision at the end of monetary policy meeting
      Tomorrow:
      XPeng Inc to launch flagship G9 SUV
      Volvo XC40 facelift to launch
      Twitter to roll out edit button
      Karnataka HC order on BBMP delimitation plan

    • Big Story

      Yes Bank fraud: CBI files charge sheet against Rana Kapoor, Gautam Thapar

      Notably, Kapoor was not named a suspect in the FIR registered on June 2 last year in the Yes Bank fraud case. His role in the case surfaced during the investigation, CBI officials said. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      Coronavirus Update | India reports 4,800 new COVID-19 cases

      With 4,858 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,39,046, while the active cases increased to 48,027, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. More here.

    • Auto

      Honda expects India business to get back on track as it looks to re-enter SUV segment next year

      The company, which is present through a wholly-owned subsidiary in the country, currently does not have a presence in the sports utility vehicle (SUV) space, which has now become the largest segment in the over 30 lakh per annum domestic passenger vehicle industry. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Govt asks Google to help curb illegal lending apps

      Even though Google doesn't fall under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) ambit, the U.S. tech giant has been called several times in the last few months to meetings by the central bank and the Indian government and urged to introduce tougher checks and balances that can help in weeding out such apps, according to four sources. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger reveal the 3 ways smart people can go broke

      Business magnate Warren Buffett, who believes that investors should never borrow money to buy stocks, revealed that his longtime business partner Charlie Munger knew of three ways in which smart people can become broke, namely the 3 Ls. More here.

