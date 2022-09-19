With the likely 75 bps hike in interest rates by the Fed in the September policy meeting, the RBI will be left with no option but to raise rates by at least 50 basis points (bps). It is also possible that the RBI might reduce the FY23-FY24 growth forecast by 25-50 bps, says Gupta. Read more.
Today
Non-teaching days declared amid protests in Chandigarh University
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held
CISF to organise 7th All India Police Judo Cluster-2022 Tomorrow
International NFT Day celebrations
Inaugration of Srinagar's first Multiplex
US Federal Reserve to announce interest rate decision at the end of monetary policy meeting
Today
India finally has a National Logistics Policy (NLP). The policy aims to achieve, among others, quick last-mile delivery, end transport-related challenges, save time and money of manufacturers, and prevent wastage of agro-products. The end result is significant time and the cost reduction.’’ Read more.
India finally has a National Logistics Policy (NLP). The policy aims to achieve, among others, quick last-mile delivery, end transport-related challenges, save time and money of manufacturers, and prevent wastage of agro-products. The end result is significant time and the cost reduction.’’ Read more.
All eyes are on the upcoming festive season, starting with Navratri on September 26, as it comes after two consecutive Covid-19-affected festive periods. Banking, automobiles and retail sectors, among others, are expecting bumper sales during the next two months. Read here.
All eyes are on the upcoming festive season, starting with Navratri on September 26, as it comes after two consecutive Covid-19-affected festive periods. Banking, automobiles and retail sectors, among others, are expecting bumper sales during the next two months. Read here.
India is quickly becoming one of the largest and fastest-growing digital economies, thus any market distortions must be quickly fixed, according to Ashok Kumar Gupta, chairman of the Competition Commission of India. Read here.
India is quickly becoming one of the largest and fastest-growing digital economies, thus any market distortions must be quickly fixed, according to Ashok Kumar Gupta, chairman of the Competition Commission of India. Read here.
What’s driving consumer interest in this fledgling category? The answer might lie somewhere between ‘new user experience’ and ‘multi-tasking’. Read here.
What’s driving consumer interest in this fledgling category? The answer might lie somewhere between ‘new user experience’ and ‘multi-tasking’. Read here.
After decades, grandchildren are seeking out and bringing home widowed old grandmothers languishing in the shelters of Vrindavan, living off alms and charity. This was triggered by the pandemic. Read here.
After decades, grandchildren are seeking out and bringing home widowed old grandmothers languishing in the shelters of Vrindavan, living off alms and charity. This was triggered by the pandemic. Read here.