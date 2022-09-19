Market Buzz Daily Voice | RBI might reduce FY23-FY24 growth forecast by 25-50 bps, says this investment strategist With the likely 75 bps hike in interest rates by the Fed in the September policy meeting, the RBI will be left with no option but to raise rates by at least 50 basis points (bps). It is also possible that the RBI might reduce the FY23-FY24 growth forecast by 25-50 bps, says Gupta. Read more.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Non-teaching days declared amid protests in Chandigarh University

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held

CISF to organise 7th All India Police Judo Cluster-2022 Tomorrow

International NFT Day celebrations

Inaugration of Srinagar's first Multiplex

US Federal Reserve to announce interest rate decision at the end of monetary policy meeting

Big Story Why the new National Logistics Policy will be a game changer India finally has a National Logistics Policy (NLP). The policy aims to achieve, among others, quick last-mile delivery, end transport-related challenges, save time and money of manufacturers, and prevent wastage of agro-products. The end result is significant time and the cost reduction.’’ Read more.

Your Money These 10 banks offer the cheapest car loans All eyes are on the upcoming festive season, starting with Navratri on September 26, as it comes after two consecutive Covid-19-affected festive periods. Banking, automobiles and retail sectors, among others, are expecting bumper sales during the next two months. Read here.

Cryptocurrency Distortions in digital market needs to be corrected promptly: CCI India is quickly becoming one of the largest and fastest-growing digital economies, thus any market distortions must be quickly fixed, according to Ashok Kumar Gupta, chairman of the Competition Commission of India. Read here.

Tech Tattle How foldable smartphones transitioned from the drawing board to the board room What’s driving consumer interest in this fledgling category? The answer might lie somewhere between ‘new user experience’ and ‘multi-tasking’. Read here.