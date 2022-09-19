English
    Last Updated : September 19, 2022 / 05:58 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    • Market Buzz

      Daily Voice | RBI might reduce FY23-FY24 growth forecast by 25-50 bps, says this investment strategist

      With the likely 75 bps hike in interest rates by the Fed in the September policy meeting, the RBI will be left with no option but to raise rates by at least 50 basis points (bps). It is also possible that the RBI might reduce the FY23-FY24 growth forecast by 25-50 bps, says Gupta. Read more.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Non-teaching days declared amid protests in Chandigarh University
      Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to be held
      CISF to organise 7th All India Police Judo Cluster-2022
      Tomorrow
      International NFT Day celebrations
      Inaugration of Srinagar's first Multiplex

      US Federal Reserve to announce interest rate decision at the end of monetary policy meeting

    • Big Story

      Why the new National Logistics Policy will be a game changer

      India finally has a National Logistics Policy (NLP). The policy aims to achieve, among others, quick last-mile delivery, end transport-related challenges, save time and money of manufacturers, and prevent wastage of agro-products. The end result is significant time and the cost reduction.’’ Read more.

    • Your Money

      These 10 banks offer the cheapest car loans

      All eyes are on the upcoming festive season, starting with Navratri on September 26, as it comes after two consecutive Covid-19-affected festive periods. Banking, automobiles and retail sectors, among others, are expecting bumper sales during the next two months. Read here.

    • Cryptocurrency

      Distortions in digital market needs to be corrected promptly: CCI

      India is quickly becoming one of the largest and fastest-growing digital economies, thus any market distortions must be quickly fixed, according to Ashok Kumar Gupta, chairman of the Competition Commission of India. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      How foldable smartphones transitioned from the drawing board to the board room

      What’s driving consumer interest in this fledgling category? The answer might lie somewhere between ‘new user experience’ and ‘multi-tasking’. Read here.

    • Tail Piece

      Widows of Vrindavan: take me home, country roads

      After decades, grandchildren are seeking out and bringing home widowed old grandmothers languishing in the shelters of Vrindavan, living off alms and charity. This was triggered by the pandemic. Read here.

