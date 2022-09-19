Last Updated : September 19, 2022 / 05:58 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Daily Voice | RBI might reduce FY23-FY24 growth forecast by 25-50 bps, says this investment strategist
With the likely 75 bps hike in interest rates by the Fed in the September policy meeting, the RBI will be left with no option but to raise rates by at least 50 basis points (bps). It is also possible that the RBI might reduce the FY23-FY24 growth forecast by 25-50 bps, says Gupta. Read more.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
US Federal Reserve to announce interest rate decision at the end of monetary policy meeting
Big Story
Why the new National Logistics Policy will be a game changer
India finally has a National Logistics Policy (NLP). The policy aims to achieve, among others, quick last-mile delivery, end transport-related challenges, save time and money of manufacturers, and prevent wastage of agro-products. The end result is significant time and the cost reduction.’’ Read more.
Your Money
These 10 banks offer the cheapest car loans
All eyes are on the upcoming festive season, starting with Navratri on September 26, as it comes after two consecutive Covid-19-affected festive periods. Banking, automobiles and retail sectors, among others, are expecting bumper sales during the next two months. Read here.
Cryptocurrency
Distortions in digital market needs to be corrected promptly: CCI
India is quickly becoming one of the largest and fastest-growing digital economies, thus any market distortions must be quickly fixed, according to Ashok Kumar Gupta, chairman of the Competition Commission of India. Read here.
Tech Tattle
How foldable smartphones transitioned from the drawing board to the board room
What’s driving consumer interest in this fledgling category? The answer might lie somewhere between ‘new user experience’ and ‘multi-tasking’. Read here.
Tail Piece
Widows of Vrindavan: take me home, country roads
After decades, grandchildren are seeking out and bringing home widowed old grandmothers languishing in the shelters of Vrindavan, living off alms and charity. This was triggered by the pandemic. Read here.
