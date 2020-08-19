The US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies for a fifth consecutive trading day on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level in over two years. This comes after it was under pressure from lower yields and bleak economic data in the United States. Read here to know why

The Indian Premier League has a new sponsor now. Dream11, a fantasy gaming startup has secured the deal for Rs 222 crore, outbidding the likes of Unacademy and the TATAs. Read here to know more about what they do and the industry they are in.

In March, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a loan moratorium for three months. For several who opted out of the loan moratorium, they are now seeing a surplus in the cash they have on hand. Here's what you could if this the case.

Scott Morrisson, the Prime Minister of Australia, said that the country has secured the promising vaccine for COVID-19 and would manufacture it and offer it to citizens for free. Read here to know about the deal Australia secured with Swedish-British company AstraZeneca.

Online games have attracted a scrum of first-timers during the ongoing pandemic. As a result, many companies seeing an uptick in the number of downloads, the amount of time spent as well as engagement. However, despite this, India has not been able to produce games worthy of competition with foreign companies like those of the US, China origin. Read here to know why.

Startup Tales

The State Bank of India and Bank of India have agreed to pay banking agents until September, especially those who have continued to help by ensuring that the bank's financial assistance reaches the country's rural pockets. Read here to know why they reached this decision.

