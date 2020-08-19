172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-45-5725211.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 09:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day

Moneycontrol News

Markets Watch

What's happening with global markets?

The US dollar fell against a basket of major currencies for a fifth consecutive trading day on Tuesday, reaching its lowest level in over two years. This comes after it was under pressure from lower yields and bleak economic data in the United States. Read here to know why

Big Story

Dream11 hits a six with IPL

The Indian Premier League has a new sponsor now. Dream11, a fantasy gaming startup has secured the deal for Rs 222 crore, outbidding the likes of Unacademy and the TATAs. Read here to know more about what they do and the industry they are in.

Your Money

What should you be doing with the EMI you saved?

In March, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced a loan moratorium for three months. For several who opted out of the loan moratorium, they are now seeing a surplus in the cash they have on hand. Here's what you could if this the case.

Global Watch

Australia says they will manufacture and give a promising vaccine for free

Scott Morrisson, the Prime Minister of Australia, said that the country has secured the promising vaccine for COVID-19 and would manufacture it and offer it to citizens for free. Read here to know about the deal Australia secured with Swedish-British company AstraZeneca. 

Tech Tattle

India tiptoeing globally when it comes to gaming

Online games have attracted a scrum of first-timers during the ongoing pandemic. As a result, many companies seeing an uptick in the number of downloads, the amount of time spent as well as engagement. However, despite this, India has not been able to produce games worthy of competition with foreign companies like those of the US, China origin. Read here to know why. 

Startup Tales

SBI and BOI have agreed to pay banking agents a COVID-19 allowance till September

The State Bank of India and Bank of India have agreed to pay banking agents until September, especially those who have continued to help by ensuring that the bank's financial assistance reaches the country's rural pockets. Read here to know why they reached this decision. 

Tailpiece

Fugitive godman takes to banking 

Nithyananda, the notorious fugitive godman has decided has reportedly set up his own banking venture named 'Reserve of Kailaasa' in an island country reported founded by him. Read here to know more about it.
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 07:11 am

tags #Essential 7 #Moneycontrol Daily

