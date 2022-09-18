Last Updated : September 18, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST
Market Buzz
Daily Voice | This investment advisor feels IPO space will remain dull as volatility continues in equity markets
The market might see short-term volatility, given that the global markets have been in turmoil since the US inflation numbers came out, but in the long term, still India to remain attractive, backed by solid growth momentum and reasonable valuation, Sonam Srivastava of Wright Research told Moneycontrol in an interview.Read more here.