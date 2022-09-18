English
    Last Updated : September 18, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Daily Voice | This investment advisor feels IPO space will remain dull as volatility continues in equity markets

      The market might see short-term volatility, given that the global markets have been in turmoil since the US inflation numbers came out, but in the long term, still India to remain attractive, backed by solid growth momentum and reasonable valuation, Sonam Srivastava of Wright Research told Moneycontrol in an interview.Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events


      Today
      External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to leave for US
      Dogathon: Keep pace with your furry friends to raise funds for animal welfare
      Haryana targets to immunise 13.4 lakh kids in pulse polio drive
      National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day
      Tomorrow
      Queen Elizabeth’s funeral to take place
      Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Egypt
      Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to join BJP

      Haryana arhtiyas to go on indefinite strike

    • Big Story

      National Logistics Policy | A look into Service Improvement Group and their roles

      The National Logistics Policy, which was announced on September 17, will set up a Network Planning Group (NPG) and a Service Improvement Group (SIG) to improve coordination across ministries and between the central and state government. As part of the policy, the NPG will be made up of planning heads from the Ministry of Railway, Ministry of Road, Transport & Highways, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Ministry of Power& Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Department of Telecommunications. Read more here.

    • Your Money

      The Perfect Investment Portfolio for Gen Z

      Some of us tend to compare our career scenario with that of previous generations. We see only the difference in the salary amount, not realising that the Rs 100 in the 1960s is Rs 8,858 in 2022! (This is assuming an inflation rate of 7.5 percent.) The prices, background, socio-political situation, investment avenues and job scenario of Gen Z—everything is different from those of the bygone era. This is why Gen Z should look at building their portfolio in a manner that is a bit different from how well-established investors of the past would have. Read more here.

    • Cryptocurrency

      Can ‘the Merge’ save crypto?

      Many crypto fans hope that it will turn things around for the crypto movement, which has been besieged in the past year by trillions of dollars in losses, a string of major scams and hacks and a new wave of regulatory scrutiny.Read more here.

    • Tech Tattle

      How good is the Apple Watch Ultra? Lifestyle features up close

      Apple Inc.’s newest devices are designed to help you be more adventurous outdoors, become a better content creator, and—according to the company—keep yourself alive. That’s the vibe I got after testing the new iPhone 14 lineups, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2—Apple’s latest top-of-the-line products. They’re expensive, yes, but many will feel the new offerings make them worth the money. Find out in this review.

    • Tail Piece

      Snack time: The diversity of the samosa

      'Samosa and chai’ may be a typical go-to mid-evening snack in India. But did you know that the samosa is not of ‘Indian’ origin? Intrigued? Read on

