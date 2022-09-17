English
    Last Updated : September 17, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Freaky Friday rocks Indian markets, indices plummet 2%

      At close, the 30-pack BSE Sensex tanked 1,093 points or 1.82 percent to 58,841 while the broader Nifty lost 346 points or 1.94 percent to end the day at 17,531. Nifty ended the week lower by 1.6 percent. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Day 2 of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit
      PM Modi’s birthday
      National logistics policy to be released
      President Murmu to visit London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
      E-auction of PM Modi’s gifts, souvenirs to start
      Completion of 8 years of Swachh Bharat Mission
      Tomorrow:
      CG TET 2022 exam on September 18
      SSC CHSL 2022 Exam on 18 September
      Jio BP Pulse To Offer Discounted Charging For EVs Between September 9 To 18

      ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 To Take Place From September 18

    • Big Story

      Govt reduces windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 10,500 from Rs 13,000/tonne

      The Indian government has reduced windfall tax on locally produced crude oil to Rs 10,500 from Rs 13,000/tonne, according to a circular issued by Ministry of Finance on September 16. Additionally, it has also reduced tax export of diesel and ATF. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID-19 antibody therapies: BMJ

      Two COVID-19 antibody treatments are no longer recommended by the World Health Organisation because Omicron and its subvariants have likely rendered them obsolete, according to a revised guideline published in the British Medical Journal. More here.

    • Auto

      Hero MotoCorp to enter EV segment next month, to launch 1st model under Vida brand

      The two-wheeler major has issued invites to its dealers, investors and global distributors for the event to be held in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Industry sources confirmed that the company will launch its first EV product at the event. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      London brand uses NASA-funded tech to make clothes to relieve menopause symptoms

      Fifty One Apparel, a London-based clothing brand, is using temperature-stabilising fabric originally intended for spaces exploration to make shirts, pyjamas and even scarves, facemasks and turbans, according to a NASA press release. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Roger Federer: A look at his career timeline

      Key dates in the career of Roger Federer who announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday. More here.

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

