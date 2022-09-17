Watch Out

Take a look at these key events

Day 2 of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summitPM Modi’s birthdayNational logistics policy to be releasedPresident Murmu to visit London for Queen Elizabeth’s funeralE-auction of PM Modi’s gifts, souvenirs to startCompletion of 8 years of Swachh Bharat MissionCG TET 2022 exam on September 18SSC CHSL 2022 Exam on 18 SeptemberJio BP Pulse To Offer Discounted Charging For EVs Between September 9 To 18

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 To Take Place From September 18