State Bank of India on Wednesday became the third lender and seventh Indian company to cross the Rs 5-trillion market cap for the first time after its shares rallied over 22 percent so far this year. More here.
Annapurna Swadisht IPO to open for subscription
'Potentially hazardous asteroid' the size of an aeroplane to pass by earth
Tehsildars asked to start camp courts in panchayats from September 15 in Odisha Tomorrow: Tata 1mg Grand Saving Days sale to begin
Moto E22 Likely To Debut on September 16, 2022
Realme GT NEO 3T to launch on September 16 in India
Annapurna Swadisht IPO to open for subscription
The company's revenue fell 3 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,428 crore on a consolidated basis, down from Rs 2,511 crore the previous year, according to the FY21 results. Byju's reported a Rs 4,589 crore loss in FY21, nearly 20 times the adjusted loss of Rs 231.69 crore loss in FY20 (2019-20). More here.
The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020, marking what could be a turning point in the years-long global outbreak. At a press briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world has never been in a better position to stop Covid-19. More here.
The Rs 760 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Harsha Engineers International opened for public bidding on September 14. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale by shareholders. More here.
Stakeholders are pitching for a 74 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the space tech industry as the government deliberates on the policy, according to sources. More here.
Made of English oak--which is increasingly rare these days with most wooden caskets now made from American oak, as The Times reported--it is lined with lead, a royal tradition to help preserve the corpse for longer after its burial in a crypt. More here.
