Market Buzz SBI becomes third Indian lender to surpass Rs 5 trillion market cap State Bank of India on Wednesday became the third lender and seventh Indian company to cross the Rs 5-trillion market cap for the first time after its shares rallied over 22 percent so far this year. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: Annapurna Swadisht IPO to open for subscription

'Potentially hazardous asteroid' the size of an aeroplane to pass by earth

Tehsildars asked to start camp courts in panchayats from September 15 in Odisha Tomorrow: Tata 1mg Grand Saving Days sale to begin

Moto E22 Likely To Debut on September 16, 2022

Realme GT NEO 3T to launch on September 16 in India

Big Story Byju’s posts surprise fall in FY21 revenue, losses surge 20 times The company's revenue fell 3 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,428 crore on a consolidated basis, down from Rs 2,511 crore the previous year, according to the FY21 results. Byju's reported a Rs 4,589 crore loss in FY21, nearly 20 times the adjusted loss of Rs 231.69 crore loss in FY20 (2019-20). More here.

Coronavirus WHO: COVID end 'in sight', deaths at lowest since March 2020 The head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020, marking what could be a turning point in the years-long global outbreak. At a press briefing in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world has never been in a better position to stop Covid-19. More here.

Auto Harsha Engineers IPO opens. Should you subscribe? The Rs 760 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Harsha Engineers International opened for public bidding on September 14. The IPO is a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale by shareholders. More here.

Tech Tattle Space tech industry pitches for 74% FDI in line with defence sector Stakeholders are pitching for a 74 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the space tech industry as the government deliberates on the policy, according to sources. More here.