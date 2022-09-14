 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Sep 14, 2022 / 06:07 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Oyo, Snapdeal, Droom IPO plans await SEBI nod even after a year

Lava International, BVG India and Oyo parent Oravel Stays filed their draft papers about one year ago, while Droom Technology filed them 11 months ago. Snapdeal and Protean eGov Technologies submitted the documents to the Securities and Exchange Board of India 10 months ago. More here.

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
CAT 2022 exam registration to close
Harsha Engineers IPO opens for subscription
Murugha Muth seer's judicial custody ends in sexual abuse case
All-new Ford Mustang to be unveiled
Realme C30S launch in India
iQOO Z6 Lite launch in India Tomorrow: 
Annapurna Swadisht IPO to open for subscription
'Potentially hazardous asteroid' the size of an aeroplane to pass by earth
Tehsildars asked to start camp courts in panchayats from September 15 in Odisha
 

Big Story
US annual inflation slows slightly to 8.3% in August

US annual inflation slowed slightly in August, largely thanks to falling gasoline prices -- but likely not enough to satisfy the Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden, as high prices continue inflicting pain on Americans. More here.

Coronavirus
Parliamentary panel recommends audit of 'deaths due to oxygen shortage'

A parliamentary committee has recommended the Union Health Ministry "audit deaths due to oxygen shortage", especially during the Covid second wave, in coordination with states to enable robust documentation of the mortalities. More here.

Auto
Ola Electric rejigs roles to unify operations across roles; YS Kim gets larger role

As part of this move, industry veteran YS Kim will take on an expanded role of leading sales, Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) and charging network. Vinay Bhopatkar, who was leading sales, Arvind Appi Raj who was the director of the environment, health and safety (EHS) team, and director Vijayanand Harish have resigned from the organisation. More here.

Tech Tattle
DuckDuckGo, Mozilla and others support Klobuchar bill to rein in big tech

DuckDuckGo, Mozilla, Proton and other companies that advertise themselves as pro-privacy expressed support for a bill to ban self-preferencing by Big Tech platforms like Google and Amazon.com. More here.

Tailpiece
Jean-Luc Godard: The master who wowed audiences 24 frames a second

Jean-Luc Godard is the Che Guevara of cinema. The original Che died bringing in a revolution in the jungles of Bolivia, but the cinematic Che lived on to make films, break conventions, innovate constantly and, finally, get bored with the medium. More here.

next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.