Oyo, Snapdeal, Droom IPO plans await SEBI nod even after a year Lava International, BVG India and Oyo parent Oravel Stays filed their draft papers about one year ago, while Droom Technology filed them 11 months ago. Snapdeal and Protean eGov Technologies submitted the documents to the Securities and Exchange Board of India 10 months ago.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

US annual inflation slows slightly to 8.3% in August US annual inflation slowed slightly in August, largely thanks to falling gasoline prices -- but likely not enough to satisfy the Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden, as high prices continue inflicting pain on Americans.

Parliamentary panel recommends audit of 'deaths due to oxygen shortage' A parliamentary committee has recommended the Union Health Ministry "audit deaths due to oxygen shortage", especially during the Covid second wave, in coordination with states to enable robust documentation of the mortalities.

Ola Electric rejigs roles to unify operations across roles; YS Kim gets larger role As part of this move, industry veteran YS Kim will take on an expanded role of leading sales, Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) and charging network. Vinay Bhopatkar, who was leading sales, Arvind Appi Raj who was the director of the environment, health and safety (EHS) team, and director Vijayanand Harish have resigned from the organisation.

DuckDuckGo, Mozilla and others support Klobuchar bill to rein in big tech DuckDuckGo, Mozilla, Proton and other companies that advertise themselves as pro-privacy expressed support for a bill to ban self-preferencing by Big Tech platforms like Google and Amazon.com.