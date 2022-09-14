Last Updated : September 14, 2022 / 06:07 AM IST
Market Buzz
Oyo, Snapdeal, Droom IPO plans await SEBI nod even after a year
Lava International, BVG India and Oyo parent Oravel Stays filed their draft papers about one year ago, while Droom Technology filed them 11 months ago. Snapdeal and Protean eGov Technologies submitted the documents to the Securities and Exchange Board of India 10 months ago. More here.
Watch Out
Big Story
US annual inflation slows slightly to 8.3% in August
US annual inflation slowed slightly in August, largely thanks to falling gasoline prices -- but likely not enough to satisfy the Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden, as high prices continue inflicting pain on Americans. More here.
Coronavirus
Parliamentary panel recommends audit of 'deaths due to oxygen shortage'
A parliamentary committee has recommended the Union Health Ministry "audit deaths due to oxygen shortage", especially during the Covid second wave, in coordination with states to enable robust documentation of the mortalities. More here.
Auto
Ola Electric rejigs roles to unify operations across roles; YS Kim gets larger role
As part of this move, industry veteran YS Kim will take on an expanded role of leading sales, Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) and charging network. Vinay Bhopatkar, who was leading sales, Arvind Appi Raj who was the director of the environment, health and safety (EHS) team, and director Vijayanand Harish have resigned from the organisation. More here.
Tech Tattle
DuckDuckGo, Mozilla and others support Klobuchar bill to rein in big tech
DuckDuckGo, Mozilla, Proton and other companies that advertise themselves as pro-privacy expressed support for a bill to ban self-preferencing by Big Tech platforms like Google and Amazon.com. More here.
Tailpiece
Jean-Luc Godard: The master who wowed audiences 24 frames a second
Jean-Luc Godard is the Che Guevara of cinema. The original Che died bringing in a revolution in the jungles of Bolivia, but the cinematic Che lived on to make films, break conventions, innovate constantly and, finally, get bored with the medium. More here.
