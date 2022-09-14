Auto

Ola Electric rejigs roles to unify operations across roles; YS Kim gets larger role

As part of this move, industry veteran YS Kim will take on an expanded role of leading sales, Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) and charging network. Vinay Bhopatkar, who was leading sales, Arvind Appi Raj who was the director of the environment, health and safety (EHS) team, and director Vijayanand Harish have resigned from the organisation. More here.