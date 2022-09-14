English
    Live: Can Nifty Remain Above 18k?
    Last Updated : September 14, 2022 / 06:07 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Oyo, Snapdeal, Droom IPO plans await SEBI nod even after a year

      Lava International, BVG India and Oyo parent Oravel Stays filed their draft papers about one year ago, while Droom Technology filed them 11 months ago. Snapdeal and Protean eGov Technologies submitted the documents to the Securities and Exchange Board of India 10 months ago. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      CAT 2022 exam registration to close
      Harsha Engineers IPO opens for subscription
      Murugha Muth seer's judicial custody ends in sexual abuse case
      All-new Ford Mustang to be unveiled
      Realme C30S launch in India
      iQOO Z6 Lite launch in India
      Tomorrow: 
      Annapurna Swadisht IPO to open for subscription
      'Potentially hazardous asteroid' the size of an aeroplane to pass by earth
      Tehsildars asked to start camp courts in panchayats from September 15 in Odisha

       

      Close

    • Big Story

      US annual inflation slows slightly to 8.3% in August

      US annual inflation slowed slightly in August, largely thanks to falling gasoline prices -- but likely not enough to satisfy the Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden, as high prices continue inflicting pain on Americans. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      Parliamentary panel recommends audit of 'deaths due to oxygen shortage'

      A parliamentary committee has recommended the Union Health Ministry "audit deaths due to oxygen shortage", especially during the Covid second wave, in coordination with states to enable robust documentation of the mortalities. More here.

    • Auto

      Ola Electric rejigs roles to unify operations across roles; YS Kim gets larger role

      As part of this move, industry veteran YS Kim will take on an expanded role of leading sales, Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) and charging network. Vinay Bhopatkar, who was leading sales, Arvind Appi Raj who was the director of the environment, health and safety (EHS) team, and director Vijayanand Harish have resigned from the organisation. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      DuckDuckGo, Mozilla and others support Klobuchar bill to rein in big tech

      DuckDuckGo, Mozilla, Proton and other companies that advertise themselves as pro-privacy expressed support for a bill to ban self-preferencing by Big Tech platforms like Google and Amazon.com. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Jean-Luc Godard: The master who wowed audiences 24 frames a second

      Jean-Luc Godard is the Che Guevara of cinema. The original Che died bringing in a revolution in the jungles of Bolivia, but the cinematic Che lived on to make films, break conventions, innovate constantly and, finally, get bored with the medium. More here.

