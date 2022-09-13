The Nifty had a good start as strong global cues saw the index trade higher through the session to end with a gain of 103 points at 17,936, its highest closing since August 18. The index formed a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily charts. Bulls seem to be in a strong position and may be ready to push the Nifty beyond 18,000 soon with crucial support at 17,700-17,500, experts said. Read more here.
Today
Gyanvapi issue: Muslim side to present reply
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion launch in India
SC to hear Lavalin case
Realme Narzo 50i Prime India launch in India
Ferrari Purosangue SUV to be revealed Tomorrow
CAT 2022 exam registration to close
Harsha Engineers IPO opens for subscription
Murugha Muth seer's judicial custody ends in sexual abuse case
All-new Ford Mustang to be unveiled
Realme C30S launch in India
iQOO Z6 Lite launch in India
Today
India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), returned to 7 percent territory in August from a five-month low of 6.71 percent in July. CPI inflation has now spent 35 consecutive months above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent and eight straight months outside the central bank's 2-6 percent tolerance range. Read here.
India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), returned to 7 percent territory in August from a five-month low of 6.71 percent in July. CPI inflation has now spent 35 consecutive months above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent and eight straight months outside the central bank's 2-6 percent tolerance range. Read here.
Advising retail and high networth individuals on mutual funds in the late 90s when mutual fund was a bad word prepared Mrin Agarwal for tougher questions on new-age money matters such as cryptocurrencies and buy-now-pay-later by youngsters today. Read more here.
Advising retail and high networth individuals on mutual funds in the late 90s when mutual fund was a bad word prepared Mrin Agarwal for tougher questions on new-age money matters such as cryptocurrencies and buy-now-pay-later by youngsters today. Read more here.
What is the essential information that you need to know before you accept that offer letter from a startup? Watch this video to clear all your doubts.
What is the essential information that you need to know before you accept that offer letter from a startup? Watch this video to clear all your doubts.
While Apple did reveal all the details about the four new iPhones, no information was provided about the RAM on the four devices. Now, a recent report by MacRumors suggests that all four iPhone 14 models will feature 6GB of RAM. More details here.
While Apple did reveal all the details about the four new iPhones, no information was provided about the RAM on the four devices. Now, a recent report by MacRumors suggests that all four iPhone 14 models will feature 6GB of RAM. More details here.
A new archive launched in Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' memory brings together his insightful interactions with students, reporters and designers over the years. Here are some key takeaways from what Jobs expressed in them.
A new archive launched in Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' memory brings together his insightful interactions with students, reporters and designers over the years. Here are some key takeaways from what Jobs expressed in them.