Market Buzz Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, experts say ready to go past 18,000 The Nifty had a good start as strong global cues saw the index trade higher through the session to end with a gain of 103 points at 17,936, its highest closing since August 18. The index formed a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily charts. Bulls seem to be in a strong position and may be ready to push the Nifty beyond 18,000 soon with crucial support at 17,700-17,500, experts said. Read more here.

Big Story Retail inflation rises back to 7% in August India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), returned to 7 percent territory in August from a five-month low of 6.71 percent in July. CPI inflation has now spent 35 consecutive months above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent and eight straight months outside the central bank's 2-6 percent tolerance range. Read here.

Your Money Finsafe's Mrin Agarwal arms young India with financial knowledge Advising retail and high networth individuals on mutual funds in the late 90s when mutual fund was a bad word prepared Mrin Agarwal for tougher questions on new-age money matters such as cryptocurrencies and buy-now-pay-later by youngsters today. Read more here.

Startup Tales Questions to ask before joining a startup What is the essential information that you need to know before you accept that offer letter from a startup? Watch this video to clear all your doubts.

Tech Tattle RAM on all 4 iPhone 14 devices is 6GB: Report While Apple did reveal all the details about the four new iPhones, no information was provided about the RAM on the four devices. Now, a recent report by MacRumors suggests that all four iPhone 14 models will feature 6GB of RAM. More details here.