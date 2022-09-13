Market Buzz

Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, experts say ready to go past 18,000

The Nifty had a good start as strong global cues saw the index trade higher through the session to end with a gain of 103 points at 17,936, its highest closing since August 18. The index formed a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily charts. Bulls seem to be in a strong position and may be ready to push the Nifty beyond 18,000 soon with crucial support at 17,700-17,500, experts said. Read more here.