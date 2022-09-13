English
    Last Updated : September 13, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, experts say ready to go past 18,000

      The Nifty had a good start as strong global cues saw the index trade higher through the session to end with a gain of 103 points at 17,936, its highest closing since August 18. The index formed a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily charts. Bulls seem to be in a strong position and may be ready to push the Nifty beyond 18,000 soon with crucial support at 17,700-17,500, experts said. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Gyanvapi issue: Muslim side to present reply
      Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion launch in India
      SC to hear Lavalin case
      Realme Narzo 50i Prime India launch in India
      Ferrari Purosangue SUV to be revealed
      Tomorrow
      CAT 2022 exam registration to close
      Harsha Engineers IPO opens for subscription
      Murugha Muth seer's judicial custody ends in sexual abuse case
      All-new Ford Mustang to be unveiled
      Realme C30S launch in India

      iQOO Z6 Lite launch in India

      Close

    • Big Story

      Retail inflation rises back to 7% in August

      India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), returned to 7 percent territory in August from a five-month low of 6.71 percent in July. CPI inflation has now spent 35 consecutive months above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent and eight straight months outside the central bank's 2-6 percent tolerance range. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Finsafe's Mrin Agarwal arms young India with financial knowledge

      Advising retail and high networth individuals on mutual funds in the late 90s when mutual fund was a bad word prepared Mrin Agarwal for tougher questions on new-age money matters such as cryptocurrencies and buy-now-pay-later by youngsters today. Read more here.

    • Startup Tales

      Questions to ask before joining a startup

      What is the essential information that you need to know before you accept that offer letter from a startup? Watch this video to clear all your doubts.

    • Tech Tattle

      RAM on all 4 iPhone 14 devices is 6GB: Report

      While Apple did reveal all the details about the four new iPhones, no information was provided about the RAM on the four devices. Now, a recent report by MacRumors suggests that all four iPhone 14 models will feature 6GB of RAM. More details here.

    • Tail Piece

      4 important learnings from Steve Jobs' speeches and interviews

      A new archive launched in Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' memory brings together his insightful interactions with students, reporters and designers over the years. Here are some key takeaways from what Jobs expressed in them.

