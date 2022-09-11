Market Buzz Foreign investors bet big on revival in buying power of domestic consumers The domestic consumer economy of India seems to be on full throttle on the road to recovery as the world wriggles out of the pandemic blues. High-frequency indicators such as automobile sales, air and rail passenger traffic and anecdotal evidence from various consumer-facing sectors show that more and more consumers are willing to spend, especially, in urban areas. Foreign investors, too, believe that the consumption economy, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of India’s annual GDP, is set to emerge with high growth. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

State mourning in India in honour of Queen Elizabeth

21st anniversary of 9/11

CUET UG 2022 re-test

Stealth-guided missile frigate Taragiri to be launched Tomorrow

PM Modi to inaugurate World Dairy Summit 2022

Supreme Court to hear pleas against CAA

Hijab ban in Karnataka: SC hearing

Mathura temple case: Local court hearing

Amendment to BCCI constitution: Supreme Court to hear

Apple to release iOS 16 and watchOS 9

Huge asteroid named expected to zoom past Earth

Big Story Reliance arm to buy polyester businesses of two companies in slump sale A subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd has executed definitive agreements to buy the polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd (SPL) and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd (SPTex) for Rs 1,522 crore and Rs 70 crore respectively in a slump sale. Reliance Petroleum Retail will be making the acquisitions as part of its objective to grow its downstream polyester business. Read here.

Your Money Difference between NRE and NRO accounts Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) with earnings abroad and in some cases in India often find it challenging to repatriate money to their home account in India. To overcome these hassles, banks in India offer Non-Resident External (NRE) Account and Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) Account. These bank accounts can be opened by NRIs, Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI).Read on to know how to transfer your amount from an overseas bank account to your NRE or NRO accounts in India. Read more on this here.

Startup Tales Neo-banking platform Open co-founder's inspiring story Open is regarded as one of Asia’s foremost neo-banking platforms that work on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. As an early starter, it enjoys a distinct edge. Read about Anish Achuthan's early days, his appetite for tech, and passion to establish a neobank.

Tech Tattle iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max popular among early buyers: Report According to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to dominate the first wave of pre-orders. Kuo notes that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will account for 85 percent of iPhone 14 sales. He also noted that the new iPhone 14 Plus, which replaced last year’s ‘mini’, will account for less than 5 percent of sales. Read more here.