Market Buzz

Foreign investors bet big on revival in buying power of domestic consumers

The domestic consumer economy of India seems to be on full throttle on the road to recovery as the world wriggles out of the pandemic blues. High-frequency indicators such as automobile sales, air and rail passenger traffic and anecdotal evidence from various consumer-facing sectors show that more and more consumers are willing to spend, especially, in urban areas. Foreign investors, too, believe that the consumption economy, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of India’s annual GDP, is set to emerge with high growth. Read more here.