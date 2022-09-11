English
    Last Updated : September 11, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

      Foreign investors bet big on revival in buying power of domestic consumers

      The domestic consumer economy of India seems to be on full throttle on the road to recovery as the world wriggles out of the pandemic blues. High-frequency indicators such as automobile sales, air and rail passenger traffic and anecdotal evidence from various consumer-facing sectors show that more and more consumers are willing to spend, especially, in urban areas. Foreign investors, too, believe that the consumption economy, which accounts for nearly 60 percent of India’s annual GDP, is set to emerge with high growth. Read more here.

      Take a look at these key events

      Today

      State mourning in India in honour of Queen Elizabeth
      21st anniversary of 9/11
      CUET UG 2022 re-test
      Stealth-guided missile frigate Taragiri to be launched
      Tomorrow

      PM Modi to inaugurate World Dairy Summit 2022
      Supreme Court to hear pleas against CAA
      Hijab ban in Karnataka: SC hearing
      Mathura temple case: Local court hearing
      Amendment to BCCI constitution: Supreme Court to hear
      Apple to release iOS 16 and watchOS 9

      Huge asteroid named expected to zoom past Earth

      Reliance arm to buy polyester businesses of two companies in slump sale

      A subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd has executed definitive agreements to buy the polyester business of Shubhalakshmi Polyesters Ltd (SPL) and Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd (SPTex) for Rs 1,522 crore and Rs 70 crore respectively in a slump sale. Reliance Petroleum Retail will be making the acquisitions as part of its objective to grow its downstream polyester business. Read here.

      Difference between NRE and NRO accounts

      Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) with earnings abroad and in some cases in India often find it challenging to repatriate money to their home account in India. To overcome these hassles, banks in India offer Non-Resident External (NRE) Account and Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) Account. These bank accounts can be opened by NRIs, Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI).Read on to know how to transfer your amount from an overseas bank account to your NRE or NRO accounts in India. Read more on this here.

      Neo-banking platform Open co-founder's inspiring story

      Open is regarded as one of Asia’s foremost neo-banking platforms that work on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. As an early starter, it enjoys a distinct edge. Read about Anish Achuthan's early days, his appetite for tech, and passion to establish a neobank.

      iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max popular among early buyers: Report

      According to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to dominate the first wave of pre-orders. Kuo notes that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will account for 85 percent of iPhone 14 sales. He also noted that the new iPhone 14 Plus, which replaced last year’s ‘mini’, will account for less than 5 percent of sales. Read more here.

      NASA to intentionally crash $330 million spacecraft into asteroid this month

      NASA is preparing to crash a $330 million robot spacecraft into an asteroid later this month. The Double Asteroid Redirect Test spacecraft, also known as DART, will smash into an asteroid on September 26 as part of a long-term mission to protect the earth from future asteroid impacts. More on this, read here.

