The Nifty opened strong but profit-taking during the day trimmed gains and the index settled 35 points higher at 17,833. The index formed a Bearish Belt Hold pattern on the daily chart. The pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the day and the index declines throughout the session, making the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and a small lower shadow. Read here.
Petrol & Diesel Rates Sep 08, 2022
PM Modi to inaugurate two-day Science Conclave in Ahmedabad
NCP's two-day national executive meeting in Delhi
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch in India Tomorrow
21st anniversary of 9/11
CUET UG 2022 re-test
Stealth-guided missile frigate Taragiri to be launched
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that the OMCs need more time to recover their losses when he was questioned whether the retail price of fuel can come down in view of the falling crude prices in the last one week. Read here.
Education inflation is a challenge. The annual increase in the cost of education is about 10 percent, whereas headline inflation currently stands at 6.71 percent. So, how can parents plan for their child’s future? Read more on this here.
TVS has launched new models of the Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 with a number of updates including higher power, lower weight, and added features. Here's everything you need to know.
The film touches on our rich Indian mythology and stories of Shiva and other deities, but it doesn’t plunge into the abundance. It merely skims the surface of it all… The movie is a spectacle worthy of the big screen. The story starts out really well and then it trips over its own imagined greatness, writes the reviewer. Read the review here.
September 10 is marked each year as World Suicide Prevention Day in an effort to focus attention on the issue and send out the message that suicides are preventable. From 2021 to 2023, the theme for World Suicide Prevention Day is "creating hope through action”. There are several organisations working to prevent suicides around the globe. Here is a look at the prominent ones in India.
