Market Buzz Technical View | Nifty forms Bearish Belt Hold pattern, 17,992 crucial for further upside The Nifty opened strong but profit-taking during the day trimmed gains and the index settled 35 points higher at 17,833. The index formed a Bearish Belt Hold pattern on the daily chart. The pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the day and the index declines throughout the session, making the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and a small lower shadow. Read here.

PM Modi to inaugurate two-day Science Conclave in Ahmedabad

NCP's two-day national executive meeting in Delhi

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch in India Tomorrow

21st anniversary of 9/11

CUET UG 2022 re-test

Stealth-guided missile frigate Taragiri to be launched

Big Story OMCs need more time to recover losses before they cut petrol and diesel prices: Oil Minister Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that the OMCs need more time to recover their losses when he was questioned whether the retail price of fuel can come down in view of the falling crude prices in the last one week. Read here.

Your Money How to fund your child’s higher education Education inflation is a challenge. The annual increase in the cost of education is about 10 percent, whereas headline inflation currently stands at 6.71 percent. So, how can parents plan for their child’s future? Read more on this here.

Automobile TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 launched TVS has launched new models of the Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 with a number of updates including higher power, lower weight, and added features. Here's everything you need to know.

Entertainment Brahmastra review: Familiar fantasy elements with spectacular special effects The film touches on our rich Indian mythology and stories of Shiva and other deities, but it doesn’t plunge into the abundance. It merely skims the surface of it all… The movie is a spectacle worthy of the big screen. The story starts out really well and then it trips over its own imagined greatness, writes the reviewer. Read the review here.