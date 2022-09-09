Market Buzz Technical View | Nifty breaks out of consolidation range with a bullish candle The Nifty broke out of the consolidation range after five days with 1 percent rally on September 8, following a sharp correction in crude prices and an upside in banking and financial services as well as technology stocks. Follow-up buying is needed to confirm the bullish bias, which can take the Nifty above the 18,000 mark, experts said. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today Ganesh Visarjan (immersion)

Delhi’s revamped Central Vista Avenue to open for public

Siddique Kappan’s bail plea for disposal

UPJEE 2022 counselling to begin, seat allotment result

iPhone 14 gets Notify Me button on Amazon, pre-orders to start

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) available to order online Tomorrow PM Modi to inaugurate 2-day Science Conclave in Ahmedabad

NCP's 2-day national executive meeting in Delhi

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch in India

Big Story Revamped Central Vista Avenue: PM Modi unveils statue of Netaji Bose, inaugurates 'Kartavya Path' Kingsway or Rajpath, a symbol of slavery, has now been consigned to history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on September 8 after inaugurating the renamed Kartavya Path, the central avenue stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate along with the Central Vista lawns. PM Modi also unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose beneath the canopy near India Gate. Read here.

Your Money Got multiple health insurance policies? Here’s how to make claims from both At times, hospital bills can be scarily high. Often, your insurance may not be enough to cover the entire bill. And then, if you do not have another policy, you need to pay the difference yourself. If you do have multiple health policies, you can make claims from more than one policy. Read more on this here.

Edtech Startup Tales Lido Learning files for bankruptcy, 6 months after asking over 1,200 staffers to quit Ronnie Screwvala-backed edtech startup Lido Learning has filed for insolvency and bankruptcy with the Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal, six months after asking over 1,200 employees to resign amid a cash crunch. Lido failed to pay back debts and has defaulted on payments to former employees. Read more here.

Tech Tattle iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: What are the differences in pricing and specifications? Apple recently launched four new iPhone 14 models at its recent ‘Far Out’ event. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been officially unveiled in several countries including India. However, in the aftermath of the launch of the iPhone 14 series, the prices of the iPhone 13 have dropped in India. So let’s compare the vanilla model of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 13 and see how much has changed.