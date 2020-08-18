Markets Watch

Investors still on gold

Despite a few positive indications globally like the potential for a COVID-19 vaccine, rise in treasury yields, a strong dollar, and positive economic data. Rising US-China tensions are still bringing investors to the yellow metal. Read here to know why.

Big Story

Pandit Jasraj dies at 90

Musical maestro Pandit Jasraj died at age 90. He was also the recipient of several honours, like the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Read here to know how public figures reacted to the news.

Your Money

Why are hospitals and insurance companies differing in their opinion?

After the General Insurance Council released its indicative rate chart for COVID-19 treatment last month, hospitals have put out a charge structure that they believe is reasonable. However, this is much higher than what the GI Council’s included in its charge structure. Read here to know why hospitals and insurance companies are at crossroads when it comes to COVID-19 care.

Global Watch

Trump okays oil drilling in Alaska

The Trump administration on August 17 finalized a plan to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Here's why.

Tech Tattle

Zee's Tiktok is catching steam

The video streaming platform that Zee5 was working on has been officially rolled out. HiPi is looking to hit 100 million users, read here to know how they plan to achieve this.

Startup Tales

Oyo and VCats will bring entrepreneurship across the country

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO, has said he will collaborate with Venture Catalysts (VCats), to bring entrepreneurship across the country. Read here to know how they plan to do it.

Tailpiece

Buying influence?