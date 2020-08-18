A daily round-up of the most interesting article to help jump start the day.
Markets Watch
Investors still on gold
Despite a few positive indications globally like the potential for a COVID-19 vaccine, rise in treasury yields, a strong dollar, and positive economic data. Rising US-China tensions are still bringing investors to the yellow metal. Read here to know why.
Big Story
Pandit Jasraj dies at 90
Musical maestro Pandit Jasraj died at age 90. He was also the recipient of several honours, like the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Read here to know how public figures reacted to the news.
Your Money
Why are hospitals and insurance companies differing in their opinion?
After the General Insurance Council released its indicative rate chart for COVID-19 treatment last month, hospitals have put out a charge structure that they believe is reasonable. However, this is much higher than what the GI Council’s included in its charge structure. Read here to know why hospitals and insurance companies are at crossroads when it comes to COVID-19 care.
Global Watch
Trump okays oil drilling in Alaska
The Trump administration on August 17 finalized a plan to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Here's why.
Tech Tattle
Zee's Tiktok is catching steam
The video streaming platform that Zee5 was working on has been officially rolled out. HiPi is looking to hit 100 million users, read here to know how they plan to achieve this.
Startup Tales
Oyo and VCats will bring entrepreneurship across the country
Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO, has said he will collaborate with Venture Catalysts (VCats), to bring entrepreneurship across the country. Read here to know how they plan to do it.
Tailpiece
Buying influence?Many were skeptical when Indian rapper Badshah’s song 'Paagal' last year recorded 75 million views in a day. Especially since it overtook the record set by Korean sensations BTS on their music 'Boy with Luv'. Read here to know why when Mumbai Police started investigating the issue of fake profiles, it revealed a large picture into the world of buying influence.