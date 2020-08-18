172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-44-5720201.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 07:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting article to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

Markets Watch 

Investors still on gold 

Despite a few positive indications globally like the potential for a COVID-19 vaccine, rise in treasury yields, a strong dollar, and positive economic data. Rising US-China tensions are still bringing investors to the yellow metal. Read here to know why. 

Big Story 

Pandit Jasraj dies at 90 

Musical maestro Pandit Jasraj died at age 90. He was also the recipient of several honours, like the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. Read here to know how public figures reacted to the news. 

Your Money  

Why are hospitals and insurance companies differing in their opinion?

After the General Insurance Council released its indicative rate chart for COVID-19 treatment last month, hospitals have put out a charge structure that they believe is reasonable. However, this is much higher than what the GI Council’s included in its charge structure. Read here to know why hospitals and insurance companies are at crossroads when it comes to COVID-19 care.

Global Watch  

Trump okays oil drilling in Alaska 

The Trump administration on August 17 finalized a plan to allow oil and gas drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Here's why.

Tech Tattle 

Zee's Tiktok is catching steam 

The video streaming platform that Zee5 was working on has been officially rolled out. HiPi is looking to hit 100 million users, read here to know how they plan to achieve this. 

Startup Tales 

Oyo and VCats will  bring entrepreneurship across the country 

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder and CEO of OYO, has said he will collaborate with Venture Catalysts (VCats), to bring entrepreneurship across the country. Read here to know how they plan to do it. 

Tailpiece 

Buying influence? 

Many were skeptical when Indian rapper Badshah’s song 'Paagal' last year recorded 75 million views in a day. Especially since it overtook the record set by Korean sensations BTS on their music 'Boy with Luv'.  Read here to know why when Mumbai Police started investigating the issue of fake profiles, it revealed a large picture into the world of buying influence.
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 07:03 am

tags #Essential 7 #Moneycontrol Daily

