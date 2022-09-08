 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness
Moneycontrol News
Sep 08, 2022 / 05:54 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Morgan Stanley rerates banking sector, sees 41% upside in select stocks

It doesn’t look like the rally in bank stocks will end anytime soon. At least that’s what can be inferred from how analysts are rerating select bank stocks, raising their target prices and earnings estimates. More here.

Watch Out
Take a look at these key events

Today: Vista inauguration on September 8, traffic diversions between 6pm and 9pm
Jeep Jeepster Compact SUV to be revealed
Mahindra XUV400 teased ahead of debut on September 8 Tomorrow: President Murmu to launch Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan
Final call on PLI Scheme for mobile makers on September 9
EU to hold emergency energy talks on September 9

Big Story
Oil slumps below $85 for first time since January on demand fear

Oil tumbled to the lowest since January as a dollar surge and global demand concerns weigh on prices despite the threat of disruption to Russian supplies. More here.

Coronavirus
Coronavirus Update | Active Covid cases in India decline to 50,594

India saw a single day rise of 5,379 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,72,241, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. More here.

Auto
BYD India opens first passenger vehicle showroom in New Delhi

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric car maker Build Your Dreams (BYD) on September 7 opened its first showroom in New Delhi for passenger vehicles and the fourth in the country. The showroom will be run by Landmark BYD. More here.

Tech tattle
Apple's Far Out Event: Here's how you can watch it and what you can expect

The next-generation of iPhones will be announced today at Apple's Far Out event, along with the next Apple Watch series and maybe even AirPods Pro 2. More here.

next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.