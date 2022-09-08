Market Buzz Morgan Stanley rerates banking sector, sees 41% upside in select stocks It doesn’t look like the rally in bank stocks will end anytime soon. At least that’s what can be inferred from how analysts are rerating select bank stocks, raising their target prices and earnings estimates. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: Vista inauguration on September 8, traffic diversions between 6pm and 9pm

Jeep Jeepster Compact SUV to be revealed

Mahindra XUV400 teased ahead of debut on September 8 Tomorrow: President Murmu to launch Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan

Final call on PLI Scheme for mobile makers on September 9

EU to hold emergency energy talks on September 9

Big Story Oil slumps below $85 for first time since January on demand fear Oil tumbled to the lowest since January as a dollar surge and global demand concerns weigh on prices despite the threat of disruption to Russian supplies. More here.

Coronavirus Coronavirus Update | Active Covid cases in India decline to 50,594 India saw a single day rise of 5,379 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,72,241, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. More here.

Auto BYD India opens first passenger vehicle showroom in New Delhi Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric car maker Build Your Dreams (BYD) on September 7 opened its first showroom in New Delhi for passenger vehicles and the fourth in the country. The showroom will be run by Landmark BYD. More here.