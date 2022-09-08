It doesn’t look like the rally in bank stocks will end anytime soon. At least that’s what can be inferred from how analysts are rerating select bank stocks, raising their target prices and earnings estimates. More here.
Today:
Vista inauguration on September 8, traffic diversions between 6pm and 9pm
Jeep Jeepster Compact SUV to be revealed
Mahindra XUV400 teased ahead of debut on September 8 Tomorrow: President Murmu to launch Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan
Final call on PLI Scheme for mobile makers on September 9
EU to hold emergency energy talks on September 9
Oil tumbled to the lowest since January as a dollar surge and global demand concerns weigh on prices despite the threat of disruption to Russian supplies. More here.
India saw a single day rise of 5,379 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,72,241, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. More here.
Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric car maker Build Your Dreams (BYD) on September 7 opened its first showroom in New Delhi for passenger vehicles and the fourth in the country. The showroom will be run by Landmark BYD. More here.
The next-generation of iPhones will be announced today at Apple's Far Out event, along with the next Apple Watch series and maybe even AirPods Pro 2. More here.
