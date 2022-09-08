English
    Last Updated : September 08, 2022 / 05:54 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Morgan Stanley rerates banking sector, sees 41% upside in select stocks

      It doesn’t look like the rally in bank stocks will end anytime soon. At least that’s what can be inferred from how analysts are rerating select bank stocks, raising their target prices and earnings estimates. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Vista inauguration on September 8, traffic diversions between 6pm and 9pm
      Jeep Jeepster Compact SUV to be revealed
      Mahindra XUV400 teased ahead of debut on September 8
      Tomorrow:
      President Murmu to launch Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan
      Final call on PLI Scheme for mobile makers on September 9

      EU to hold emergency energy talks on September 9

    • Big Story

      Oil slumps below $85 for first time since January on demand fear

      Oil tumbled to the lowest since January as a dollar surge and global demand concerns weigh on prices despite the threat of disruption to Russian supplies. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      Coronavirus Update | Active Covid cases in India decline to 50,594

      India saw a single day rise of 5,379 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,72,241, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. More here.

    • Auto

      BYD India opens first passenger vehicle showroom in New Delhi

      Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric car maker Build Your Dreams (BYD) on September 7 opened its first showroom in New Delhi for passenger vehicles and the fourth in the country. The showroom will be run by Landmark BYD. More here.

    • Tech tattle

      Apple's Far Out Event: Here's how you can watch it and what you can expect

      The next-generation of iPhones will be announced today at Apple's Far Out event, along with the next Apple Watch series and maybe even AirPods Pro 2. More here.

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

