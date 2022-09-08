Last Updated : September 08, 2022 / 05:54 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Morgan Stanley rerates banking sector, sees 41% upside in select stocks
It doesn’t look like the rally in bank stocks will end anytime soon. At least that’s what can be inferred from how analysts are rerating select bank stocks, raising their target prices and earnings estimates. More here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
EU to hold emergency energy talks on September 9
Big Story
Oil slumps below $85 for first time since January on demand fear
Oil tumbled to the lowest since January as a dollar surge and global demand concerns weigh on prices despite the threat of disruption to Russian supplies. More here.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Update | Active Covid cases in India decline to 50,594
India saw a single day rise of 5,379 coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,44,72,241, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. More here.
Auto
BYD India opens first passenger vehicle showroom in New Delhi
Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric car maker Build Your Dreams (BYD) on September 7 opened its first showroom in New Delhi for passenger vehicles and the fourth in the country. The showroom will be run by Landmark BYD. More here.
Tech tattle
Apple's Far Out Event: Here's how you can watch it and what you can expect
The next-generation of iPhones will be announced today at Apple's Far Out event, along with the next Apple Watch series and maybe even AirPods Pro 2. More here.
