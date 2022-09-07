Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India and the central government are likely to offer a 60 percent stake for sale in IDBI Bank, CNBC-TV18 reported on September 6. The Expression of Interest (EoI) for the divestment process will be invited by October. More here.
The move comes after the recent death of business tycoon Cyrus Mistry in a tragic car accident on his way to Mumbai. Reports stated that Mistry was seated in the rear seats and was not wearing a seatbelt. His life could have been saved if he had worn a seatbelt. More here.
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) today announced that its intranasal COVID19 vaccine iNCOVACC (BBV154) has got formal approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). More here.
Auto-maker Volkswagen inaugurated its first all women city store here, the company said on Tuesday. The initiative to open the store is to promote women talent in the automotive workforce and promote diversity, inclusivity across the organisation, a senior company official said. More here.
Irish regulators are slapping Instagram with a big fine after an investigation found the social media platform mishandled teenagers' personal data. More here.
No internet will be required to play the pre-loaded songs and there will be no advertisement breaks to ensure a seamless musical experience. Further, the pre-loaded songs are categorised under artists (like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi) and moods (such as happy, sad, etc). More here.
