Market Buzz Government, LIC may offer to sell 60% stake in IDBI Bank; EoI to be floated by October Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India and the central government are likely to offer a 60 percent stake for sale in IDBI Bank, CNBC-TV18 reported on September 6. The Expression of Interest (EoI) for the divestment process will be invited by October. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today:

The Citroen C5 Aircross facelift is expected to be launched

Apple 'Far Out' event set to feature iPhone 14

See the moon near Saturn Tomorrow:

Central Vista inauguration, traffic diversions in New Delhi between 6pm and 9pm

Jeep Jeepster Compact SUV to be revealed

Mahindra XUV400 to debut

See the moon near Saturn

Big Story Not wearing seat belt on rear seat will invite penalty: Nitin Gadkari The move comes after the recent death of business tycoon Cyrus Mistry in a tragic car accident on his way to Mumbai. Reports stated that Mistry was seated in the rear seats and was not wearing a seatbelt. His life could have been saved if he had worn a seatbelt. More here.

Coronavirus Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID vaccine gets DCGI nod Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) today announced that its intranasal COVID19 vaccine iNCOVACC (BBV154) has got formal approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). More here.

Auto Volkswagen inaugurates all women store to promote diversity, inclusivity Auto-maker Volkswagen inaugurated its first all women city store here, the company said on Tuesday. The initiative to open the store is to promote women talent in the automotive workforce and promote diversity, inclusivity across the organisation, a senior company official said. More here.

Tech Tattle Irish regulators fine Instagram 405 million euros for data breach Irish regulators are slapping Instagram with a big fine after an investigation found the social media platform mishandled teenagers' personal data. More here.