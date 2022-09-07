Last Updated : September 07, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST
Market Buzz
Government, LIC may offer to sell 60% stake in IDBI Bank; EoI to be floated by October
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India and the central government are likely to offer a 60 percent stake for sale in IDBI Bank, CNBC-TV18 reported on September 6. The Expression of Interest (EoI) for the divestment process will be invited by October. More here.
Watch Out
See the moon near Saturn
Big Story
Not wearing seat belt on rear seat will invite penalty: Nitin Gadkari
The move comes after the recent death of business tycoon Cyrus Mistry in a tragic car accident on his way to Mumbai. Reports stated that Mistry was seated in the rear seats and was not wearing a seatbelt. His life could have been saved if he had worn a seatbelt. More here.
Coronavirus
Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID vaccine gets DCGI nod
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) today announced that its intranasal COVID19 vaccine iNCOVACC (BBV154) has got formal approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). More here.
Auto
Volkswagen inaugurates all women store to promote diversity, inclusivity
Auto-maker Volkswagen inaugurated its first all women city store here, the company said on Tuesday. The initiative to open the store is to promote women talent in the automotive workforce and promote diversity, inclusivity across the organisation, a senior company official said. More here.
Tech Tattle
Irish regulators fine Instagram 405 million euros for data breach
Irish regulators are slapping Instagram with a big fine after an investigation found the social media platform mishandled teenagers' personal data. More here.
Tailpiece
Saregama launches first ever keypad phone with pre-loaded songs
No internet will be required to play the pre-loaded songs and there will be no advertisement breaks to ensure a seamless musical experience. Further, the pre-loaded songs are categorised under artists (like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi) and moods (such as happy, sad, etc). More here.
