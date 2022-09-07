Market Buzz

Government, LIC may offer to sell 60% stake in IDBI Bank; EoI to be floated by October

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India and the central government are likely to offer a 60 percent stake for sale in IDBI Bank, CNBC-TV18 reported on September 6. The Expression of Interest (EoI) for the divestment process will be invited by October. More here.