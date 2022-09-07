English
    Last Updated : September 07, 2022 / 06:25 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Government, LIC may offer to sell 60% stake in IDBI Bank; EoI to be floated by October

      Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India and the central government are likely to offer a 60 percent stake for sale in IDBI Bank, CNBC-TV18 reported on September 6. The Expression of Interest (EoI) for the divestment process will be invited by October. More here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      The Citroen C5 Aircross facelift is expected to be launched
      Apple 'Far Out' event set to feature iPhone 14
      See the moon near Saturn
      Tomorrow:
      Central Vista inauguration, traffic diversions in New Delhi between 6pm and 9pm
      Jeep Jeepster Compact SUV to be revealed
      Mahindra XUV400 to debut

      See the moon near Saturn

      Close

    • Big Story

      Not wearing seat belt on rear seat will invite penalty: Nitin Gadkari

      The move comes after the recent death of business tycoon Cyrus Mistry in a tragic car accident on his way to Mumbai. Reports stated that Mistry was seated in the rear seats and was not wearing a seatbelt. His life could have been saved if he had worn a seatbelt. More here.

    • Coronavirus

      Bharat Biotech's nasal COVID vaccine gets DCGI nod

      Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) today announced that its intranasal COVID19 vaccine iNCOVACC (BBV154) has got formal approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). More here.

    • Auto

      Volkswagen inaugurates all women store to promote diversity, inclusivity

      Auto-maker Volkswagen inaugurated its first all women city store here, the company said on Tuesday. The initiative to open the store is to promote women talent in the automotive workforce and promote diversity, inclusivity across the organisation, a senior company official said. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Irish regulators fine Instagram 405 million euros for data breach

      Irish regulators are slapping Instagram with a big fine after an investigation found the social media platform mishandled teenagers' personal data. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      Saregama launches first ever keypad phone with pre-loaded songs

      No internet will be required to play the pre-loaded songs and there will be no advertisement breaks to ensure a seamless musical experience. Further, the pre-loaded songs are categorised under artists (like Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi) and moods (such as happy, sad, etc). More here.

    tags #MC essentials

