In the absence of major domestic events, equity markets will be driven by global trends, foreign fund flows and movement in the Brent crude oil, analysts said. The major global events this week are the European Central Bank interest rate decision and China's inflation rate. Read more here.
Today
Teachers' Day
New UK PM to be announced
Jharkhand Assembly special session
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to visit India
Patra chawl land scam: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody ends
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO to open
OPEC+ members meeting
Quad senior officials of India, Australia, US, Japan meeting in New Delhi
Xiaomi Poco M5 launch
HOP electric bike India launch Tomorrow
Subroto Cup to begin
Mahindra's electric XUV400 SUV to be launched
2022 Hyundai Venue N launch in India
Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 5G to launch in India
Huawei Mate 50 series launch
Today
Cyrus Mistry, the former chairperson of Tata Sons, died in a road accident in Maharashtra on September 4, causing an outpouring of shock and grief on social media. The accident took place at Charoti area near Palghar, while he was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Read here.
Cyrus Mistry, the former chairperson of Tata Sons, died in a road accident in Maharashtra on September 4, causing an outpouring of shock and grief on social media. The accident took place at Charoti area near Palghar, while he was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Read here.
Personal health insurance cover is important. But with so many health insurance plans in the market layered with benefits, shopping for health insurance can be difficult. Moneycontrol-SecureNow Health Insurance Ratings. This brand new tool from Moneycontrol helps you pick the best health insurance policy. More details here.
Personal health insurance cover is important. But with so many health insurance plans in the market layered with benefits, shopping for health insurance can be difficult. Moneycontrol-SecureNow Health Insurance Ratings. This brand new tool from Moneycontrol helps you pick the best health insurance policy. More details here.
Samir Arora’s Helios Capital, which has been running portfolio management services (PMS), has received an in-principle approval for mutual funds from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Details here.
Samir Arora’s Helios Capital, which has been running portfolio management services (PMS), has received an in-principle approval for mutual funds from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Details here.
After a two-year hiatus, Google debuted a new Pixel smartphone in India. The Pixel 6a arrives nearly two years after Google launched the Pixel 4a in the country. And considering the Pixel 7 series might not see the light of day in the country, Indian consumers aren’t spoilt for choices. Read the review here.
After a two-year hiatus, Google debuted a new Pixel smartphone in India. The Pixel 6a arrives nearly two years after Google launched the Pixel 4a in the country. And considering the Pixel 7 series might not see the light of day in the country, Indian consumers aren’t spoilt for choices. Read the review here.
British billionaire Alan Sugar, in a recent set of tweets, castigated people who work from home and said that in his opinion, they should be paid less than those who go to office. Business magnate Alan Sugar's comments sparked anger amid broad discussions on workplace practices. More here.
British billionaire Alan Sugar, in a recent set of tweets, castigated people who work from home and said that in his opinion, they should be paid less than those who go to office. Business magnate Alan Sugar's comments sparked anger amid broad discussions on workplace practices. More here.