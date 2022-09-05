Market Buzz Global trends, FIIs to drive stock markets this week: Analysts In the absence of major domestic events, equity markets will be driven by global trends, foreign fund flows and movement in the Brent crude oil, analysts said. The major global events this week are the European Central Bank interest rate decision and China's inflation rate. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Teachers' Day

New UK PM to be announced

Jharkhand Assembly special session

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to visit India

Patra chawl land scam: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody ends

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO to open

OPEC+ members meeting

Quad senior officials of India, Australia, US, Japan meeting in New Delhi

Xiaomi Poco M5 launch

HOP electric bike India launch Tomorrow

Subroto Cup to begin

Mahindra's electric XUV400 SUV to be launched

2022 Hyundai Venue N launch in India

Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 5G to launch in India

Huawei Mate 50 series launch

Big Story Shock & grief as former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident Cyrus Mistry, the former chairperson of Tata Sons, died in a road accident in Maharashtra on September 4, causing an outpouring of shock and grief on social media. The accident took place at Charoti area near Palghar, while he was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Read here.

Your Money Picking the health insurance that really matters Personal health insurance cover is important. But with so many health insurance plans in the market layered with benefits, shopping for health insurance can be difficult. Moneycontrol-SecureNow Health Insurance Ratings. This brand new tool from Moneycontrol helps you pick the best health insurance policy. More details here.

New Player in MF business Helios Capital gets in-principle approval for mutual funds Samir Arora’s Helios Capital, which has been running portfolio management services (PMS), has received an in-principle approval for mutual funds from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Details here.

Tech Tattle Google Pixel 6a Review: Nailing the fundamentals After a two-year hiatus, Google debuted a new Pixel smartphone in India. The Pixel 6a arrives nearly two years after Google launched the Pixel 4a in the country. And considering the Pixel 7 series might not see the light of day in the country, Indian consumers aren’t spoilt for choices. Read the review here.