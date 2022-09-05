Last Updated : September 05, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Global trends, FIIs to drive stock markets this week: Analysts
In the absence of major domestic events, equity markets will be driven by global trends, foreign fund flows and movement in the Brent crude oil, analysts said. The major global events this week are the European Central Bank interest rate decision and China's inflation rate. Read more here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Huawei Mate 50 series launch
Big Story
Shock & grief as former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident
Cyrus Mistry, the former chairperson of Tata Sons, died in a road accident in Maharashtra on September 4, causing an outpouring of shock and grief on social media. The accident took place at Charoti area near Palghar, while he was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Read here.
Your Money
Picking the health insurance that really matters
Personal health insurance cover is important. But with so many health insurance plans in the market layered with benefits, shopping for health insurance can be difficult. Moneycontrol-SecureNow Health Insurance Ratings. This brand new tool from Moneycontrol helps you pick the best health insurance policy. More details here.
New Player in MF business
Helios Capital gets in-principle approval for mutual funds
Samir Arora’s Helios Capital, which has been running portfolio management services (PMS), has received an in-principle approval for mutual funds from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Details here.
Tech Tattle
Google Pixel 6a Review: Nailing the fundamentals
After a two-year hiatus, Google debuted a new Pixel smartphone in India. The Pixel 6a arrives nearly two years after Google launched the Pixel 4a in the country. And considering the Pixel 7 series might not see the light of day in the country, Indian consumers aren’t spoilt for choices. Read the review here.
Tail Piece
Billionaire says remote workers are 'lazy gits watching golf, tennis at home'
British billionaire Alan Sugar, in a recent set of tweets, castigated people who work from home and said that in his opinion, they should be paid less than those who go to office. Business magnate Alan Sugar's comments sparked anger amid broad discussions on workplace practices. More here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.