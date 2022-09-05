English
    Last Updated : September 05, 2022 / 06:13 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Global trends, FIIs to drive stock markets this week: Analysts

      In the absence of major domestic events, equity markets will be driven by global trends, foreign fund flows and movement in the Brent crude oil, analysts said. The major global events this week are the European Central Bank interest rate decision and China's inflation rate. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      Teachers' Day
      New UK PM to be announced
      Jharkhand Assembly special session
      Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to visit India
      Patra chawl land scam: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody ends
      Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO to open
      OPEC+ members meeting
      Quad senior officials of India, Australia, US, Japan meeting in New Delhi
      Xiaomi Poco M5 launch
      HOP electric bike India launch
      Tomorrow
      Subroto Cup to begin
      Mahindra's electric XUV400 SUV to be launched
      2022 Hyundai Venue N launch in India
      Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime 5G to launch in India

      Huawei Mate 50 series launch

      Close

    • Big Story

      Shock & grief as former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident

      Cyrus Mistry, the former chairperson of  Tata Sons, died in a road accident in Maharashtra on September 4, causing an outpouring of shock and grief on social media. The accident took place at Charoti area near Palghar, while he was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Read here.

    • Your Money

      Picking the health insurance that really matters

      Personal health insurance cover is important. But with so many health insurance plans in the market layered with benefits, shopping for health insurance can be difficult. Moneycontrol-SecureNow Health Insurance Ratings. This brand new tool from Moneycontrol helps you pick the best health insurance policy. More details here.

    • New Player in MF business

      Helios Capital gets in-principle approval for mutual funds

      Samir Arora’s Helios Capital, which has been running portfolio management services (PMS), has received an in-principle approval for mutual funds from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Details here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Google Pixel 6a Review: Nailing the fundamentals

      After a two-year hiatus, Google debuted a new Pixel smartphone in India. The Pixel 6a arrives nearly two years after Google launched the Pixel 4a in the country. And considering the Pixel 7 series might not see the light of day in the country, Indian consumers aren’t spoilt for choices. Read the review here.

    • Tail Piece

      Billionaire says remote workers are 'lazy gits watching golf, tennis at home'

      British billionaire Alan Sugar, in a recent set of tweets, castigated people who work from home and said that in his opinion, they should be paid less than those who go to office. Business magnate Alan Sugar's comments sparked anger amid broad discussions on workplace practices. More here.

