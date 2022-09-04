Market Buzz Rate hike expectations slay commodities Commodities are set to end the week with steep losses. Gold slipped below the key $1,700 per troy ounce level and is set for its third week of losses, amid a stronger USD and higher bond yields. Crude oil slipped more than $10 from the highs set earlier this week as market players shifted focus from supply risks to demand concerns. Industrial metals also noted sharp losses led by zinc, with an improvement in the energy situation and renewed spread of Covid in China. Read more here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Congress’ protest rally against rising prices

Ghulam Nabi Azad to hold maiden public meeting in Jammu

NEET frisking row: Re-exam for affected students

Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: India to play Pakistan

ESA's Solar Orbiter to get closest to Venus Tomorrow

Teachers' Day

New UK PM to be announced

Jharkhand Assembly special session

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to visit India

Patra chawl land scam: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody ends

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank IPO To Open

OPEC+ members meeting

Quad Senior Officials of India, Aus, US, Japan meeting in New Delhi

Xiaomi Poco M5 launch

HOP electric bike India launch

Big Story August trade deficit jumps on year to $28.68 billion, narrows from July India’s merchandise trade deficit in August more than doubled to $28.68 billion from the same period year ago, driven by a sharp jump in imports while exports shrunk. However, the gap narrowed from the record-high $30 billion recorded in July, government data showed on September 3. Read here to know more.

Your Money Choosing the right motor insurance policy add-on While one cannot, and should not, compromise on their vehicle insurance policy and should go for the most comprehensive coverage, the possibility of saving some money while doing so is also a lucrative proposition. With the latest add-ons, specifically three of them, you can now tailor your vehicle insurance policy as per your driving profile. Details here.

Automobile Skoda unveils Vision 7S concept, drives in the future Czech carmaker Czech carmaker Skoda Auto has unveiled the concept of its soon-to-arrive seven-seater electric vehicle (EV) the Vision S. A part of Skoda’s EV offensive, the vehicle debuts an all-new design language and logo, heralding a new era for the brand as it doubles down on its electric car goals. Know the features of Vision S.

Tech Tattle Realme C33 with 50 MP AI Camera, 5,000 mAh battery launching in India on Sep 6 The Realme C33 is set to launch in India this week. The launch will take place at the same time as the Redmi 11 Prime launch in India. The Realme C33 is likely to compete with the Redmi 11 Prime. Camera feature, design, specifications and everything we know so far here.