Market Buzz Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle on weekly charts, upside move only above 17,700 The Nifty50 remained directionless throughout the session on September 2 and ended 3.3 points down at 17,540 after a volatile session amid weak global cues. The index formed a small-bodied bearish candle on the daily charts. It needs to give a decisive close on either side of 17,777-17,400 for a directional move, experts said. Read more here.

Big Story RBI in talks with banks, US fintech for digital currency rollout in FY23 The Reserve Bank of India is holding consultations with US fintech company FIS and is said to have asked four public sector banks in India to run a pilot Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) project ahead of a possible rollout in this financial year. Read here to know more.

Your Money How much health insurance do you need? The minimum health cover recommended has gone up from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh since the COVID-19 pandemic set in. The ideal cover, however, depends on several factors, starting with where you live. Read on to find out what they are.

MC Interview Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath says, 'Lot of capital is chasing India right now' The founder of the largest broking firm in India thinks India will outperform other countries but added he could not predict what direction the market will take. Read here.

Tech Tattle Redmi 11 Prime 4G to launch in India alongside 5G version Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a 4G version of the Redmi 11 Prime smartphone in India soon. The company previously confirmed that the Redmi 11 Prime 5G would be arriving in India on September 6. Now, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G model will also debut alongside its 5G counterpart. Here is what we know about the release date and specifications.