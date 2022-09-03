The Nifty50 remained directionless throughout the session on September 2 and ended 3.3 points down at 17,540 after a volatile session amid weak global cues. The index formed a small-bodied bearish candle on the daily charts. It needs to give a decisive close on either side of 17,777-17,400 for a directional move, experts said. Read more here.
Today
LTC Scam: Sentencing against convicts ex-MP Anil Sahni, others
Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral to be held
JEE Advanced 2022 answer keys to be released
Amrapali Group case: CJI UU Lalit to conduct proceedings
NASA 2nd attempt to launch Artemis 1 Tomorrow
Congress’ protest rally against rising price rise
Ghulam Nabi Azad to hold maiden public meeting in Jammu
NEET frisking row: Re-exam for affected students
Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: India to play Pakistan
ESA's Solar Orbiter to get closest to Venus
Today
The Reserve Bank of India is holding consultations with US fintech company FIS and is said to have asked four public sector banks in India to run a pilot Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) project ahead of a possible rollout in this financial year. Read here to know more.
The Reserve Bank of India is holding consultations with US fintech company FIS and is said to have asked four public sector banks in India to run a pilot Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) project ahead of a possible rollout in this financial year. Read here to know more.
The minimum health cover recommended has gone up from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh since the COVID-19 pandemic set in. The ideal cover, however, depends on several factors, starting with where you live. Read on to find out what they are.
The minimum health cover recommended has gone up from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh since the COVID-19 pandemic set in. The ideal cover, however, depends on several factors, starting with where you live. Read on to find out what they are.
The founder of the largest broking firm in India thinks India will outperform other countries but added he could not predict what direction the market will take. Read here.
The founder of the largest broking firm in India thinks India will outperform other countries but added he could not predict what direction the market will take. Read here.
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a 4G version of the Redmi 11 Prime smartphone in India soon. The company previously confirmed that the Redmi 11 Prime 5G would be arriving in India on September 6. Now, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G model will also debut alongside its 5G counterpart. Here is what we know about the release date and specifications.
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a 4G version of the Redmi 11 Prime smartphone in India soon. The company previously confirmed that the Redmi 11 Prime 5G would be arriving in India on September 6. Now, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G model will also debut alongside its 5G counterpart. Here is what we know about the release date and specifications.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share an article about the appointment of Laxman Narasimhan as the Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks, the latest to enter the expanding list of Indian-origin bosses of top global firms. "... ‘safe’ leadership bets,” Mahindra tweeted. Read here.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share an article about the appointment of Laxman Narasimhan as the Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks, the latest to enter the expanding list of Indian-origin bosses of top global firms. "... ‘safe’ leadership bets,” Mahindra tweeted. Read here.