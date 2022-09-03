English
    Last Updated : September 03, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle on weekly charts, upside move only above 17,700

      The Nifty50 remained directionless throughout the session on September 2 and ended 3.3 points down at 17,540 after a volatile session amid weak global cues. The index formed a small-bodied bearish candle on the daily charts. It needs to give a decisive close on either side of 17,777-17,400 for a directional move, experts said. Read more here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      LTC Scam: Sentencing against convicts ex-MP Anil Sahni, others
      Mikhail Gorbachev’s funeral to be held
      JEE Advanced 2022 answer keys to be released
      Amrapali Group case: CJI UU Lalit to conduct proceedings
      NASA 2nd attempt to launch Artemis 1
      Tomorrow
      Congress’ protest rally against rising price rise
      Ghulam Nabi Azad to hold maiden public meeting in Jammu
      NEET frisking row: Re-exam for affected students
      Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: India to play Pakistan

      ESA's Solar Orbiter to get closest to Venus

    • Big Story

      RBI in talks with banks, US fintech for digital currency rollout in FY23

      The Reserve Bank of India is holding consultations with US fintech company FIS and is said to have asked four public sector banks in India to run a pilot Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) project ahead of a possible rollout in this financial year. Read here to know more.

    • Your Money

      How much health insurance do you need?

      The minimum health cover recommended has gone up from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh since the COVID-19 pandemic set in. The ideal cover, however, depends on several factors, starting with where you live. Read on to find out what they are.

    • MC Interview

      Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath says, 'Lot of capital is chasing India right now'

      The founder of the largest broking firm in India thinks India will outperform other countries but added he could not predict what direction the market will take. Read here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Redmi 11 Prime 4G to launch in India alongside 5G version

      Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a 4G version of the Redmi 11 Prime smartphone in India soon. The company previously confirmed that the Redmi 11 Prime 5G would be arriving in India on September 6. Now, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G model will also debut alongside its 5G counterpart. Here is what we know about the release date and specifications.

    • Tail Piece

      Anand Mahindra on expanding list of Indian-origin bosses of top global firms

      Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share an article about the appointment of Laxman Narasimhan as the Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks, the latest to enter the expanding list of Indian-origin bosses of top global firms. "... ‘safe’ leadership bets,” Mahindra tweeted. Read here.

    tags #digital currency #market buzz #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Starbucks #Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan #Top Stories

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

