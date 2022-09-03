Last Updated : September 03, 2022 / 07:16 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle on weekly charts, upside move only above 17,700
The Nifty50 remained directionless throughout the session on September 2 and ended 3.3 points down at 17,540 after a volatile session amid weak global cues. The index formed a small-bodied bearish candle on the daily charts. It needs to give a decisive close on either side of 17,777-17,400 for a directional move, experts said. Read more here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
ESA's Solar Orbiter to get closest to Venus
Big Story
RBI in talks with banks, US fintech for digital currency rollout in FY23
The Reserve Bank of India is holding consultations with US fintech company FIS and is said to have asked four public sector banks in India to run a pilot Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) project ahead of a possible rollout in this financial year. Read here to know more.
Your Money
How much health insurance do you need?
The minimum health cover recommended has gone up from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh since the COVID-19 pandemic set in. The ideal cover, however, depends on several factors, starting with where you live. Read on to find out what they are.
MC Interview
Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath says, 'Lot of capital is chasing India right now'
The founder of the largest broking firm in India thinks India will outperform other countries but added he could not predict what direction the market will take. Read here.
Tech Tattle
Redmi 11 Prime 4G to launch in India alongside 5G version
Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a 4G version of the Redmi 11 Prime smartphone in India soon. The company previously confirmed that the Redmi 11 Prime 5G would be arriving in India on September 6. Now, the Redmi 11 Prime 4G model will also debut alongside its 5G counterpart. Here is what we know about the release date and specifications.
Tail Piece
Anand Mahindra on expanding list of Indian-origin bosses of top global firms
Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share an article about the appointment of Laxman Narasimhan as the Chief Executive Officer of Starbucks, the latest to enter the expanding list of Indian-origin bosses of top global firms. "... ‘safe’ leadership bets,” Mahindra tweeted. Read here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.