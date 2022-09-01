Market Buzz These 40 stocks beat broader markets, clock 20-45% gains in August About 40 stocks gained 20-45 percent in August as the market maintained its northward march for the second consecutive month, lifted by FII buying, fall in commodities prices and declining CPI inflation. Know about the star performers in the last month as Sensex rose 3.42%.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today Union AMC’s Union Retirement Fund NFO opens

India’s first vaccine against cervical cancer to launch

IRDAI to decrease commission of general insurance agents to 20% from 30-35% from today

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Kochi Metro Phase 2, inaugurate Phase 1 A

SC to hear Teesta's bail plea in 2002 Gujarat riots case

Hike in toll fees on Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida-Agra to come into effect

Ghaziabad circle rate hike to come into effect for property purchases

MHT CET 2022 answer key release

Sony will unveil the Xperia 5 IV

Ola Electric S1 Pro purchase window to open Tomorrow PM Modi to unveil new Indian Navy ensign

India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned into the Navy

Creditors to Srei firms to discuss two resolution plans

Bengal coal ‘scam’ case: ED summons Abhishek Banerjee

All India Football Federation elections

Big Story GDP growth surges to 13.5% in Q1, but misses estimates India's GDP growth surged to 13.5 percent in April-June from 4.1 percent the previous quarter, data released on August 31 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. The sharp up-tick in growth was driven by a favourable base effect and the ongoing economic revival. The Indian economy grew slower than anticipated last quarter, with economists predicting growth would come in at 15 percent, as per a Moneycontrol poll. Read here to know more.

Your Money These private banks offer the highest interest rates on tax-saving FDs Several private sector banks have raised interest rates on tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs) after the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate to 5.4 percent in three tranches. A host of smaller and new private sector banks are offering higher interest rates on tax-saving FDs to garner new deposits. Check it out here.

Automobile Maruti's first EV will not be priced below Rs 10 lakh, says Chairman Bhargava Contrary to the buzz that Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) electric car will be priced in range of Rs 7.5-10 lakh, chairman RC Bhargava told shareholders at the 41st annual general meeting (AGM) on August 31 that the vehicle will be priced at the "upper segment" of the market. When Moneycontrol reached out to him, Bhargava did not share the price but confirmed that the car would not be priced under Rs 10 lakh in spite of heavy indigenisation. More details here.

Tech Tattle Nokia releases the 2660 flip phone in India Nokia has released the 2660 Flip phone in India. The Flip derives its name from the ability to flip open or close its cover like an old-school clamshell. When you flip it open, you are greeted with a numerical keypad with big buttons and the 2.8-inch QVGA display. There is also an outer 1.77-inch display for notifications. Check here for price, Specifications and everything else you need to know.