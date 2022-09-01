 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sep 01, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
These 40 stocks beat broader markets, clock 20-45% gains in August

About 40 stocks gained 20-45 percent in August as the market maintained its northward march for the second consecutive month, lifted by FII buying, fall in commodities prices and declining CPI inflation. Know about the star performers in the last month as Sensex rose 3.42%.

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today

Union AMC’s Union Retirement Fund NFO opens
India’s first vaccine against cervical cancer to launch
IRDAI to decrease commission of general insurance agents to 20% from 30-35% from today
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Kochi Metro Phase 2, inaugurate Phase 1 A
SC to hear Teesta's bail plea in 2002 Gujarat riots case
Hike in toll fees on Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida-Agra to come into effect
Ghaziabad circle rate hike to come into effect for property purchases
MHT CET 2022 answer key release
Sony will unveil the Xperia 5 IV
Ola Electric S1 Pro purchase window to open

Tomorrow

PM Modi to unveil new Indian Navy ensign
India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned into the Navy
Creditors to Srei firms to discuss two resolution plans
Bengal coal ‘scam’ case: ED summons Abhishek Banerjee
All India Football Federation elections

Big Story
GDP growth surges to 13.5% in Q1, but misses estimates

India's GDP growth surged to 13.5 percent in April-June from 4.1 percent the previous quarter, data released on August 31 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. The sharp up-tick in growth was driven by a favourable base effect and the ongoing economic revival. The Indian economy grew slower than anticipated last quarter, with economists predicting growth would come in at 15 percent, as per a Moneycontrol poll. Read here to know more.

Your Money
These private banks offer the highest interest rates on tax-saving FDs

Several private sector banks have raised interest rates on tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs) after the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate to 5.4 percent in three tranches. A host of smaller and new private sector banks are offering higher interest rates on tax-saving FDs to garner new deposits. Check it out here.

Automobile
Maruti's first EV will not be priced below Rs 10 lakh, says Chairman Bhargava

Contrary to the buzz that Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) electric car will be priced in range of Rs 7.5-10 lakh, chairman RC Bhargava told shareholders at the 41st annual general meeting (AGM) on August 31 that the vehicle will be priced at the "upper segment" of the market. When Moneycontrol reached out to him, Bhargava did not share the price but confirmed that the car would not be priced under Rs 10 lakh in spite of heavy indigenisation. More details here.

Tech Tattle
Nokia releases the 2660 flip phone in India

Nokia has released the 2660 Flip phone in India. The Flip derives its name from the ability to flip open or close its cover like an old-school clamshell. When you flip it open, you are greeted with a numerical keypad with big buttons and the 2.8-inch QVGA display. There is also an outer 1.77-inch display for notifications. Check here for price, Specifications and everything else you need to know.

Tail Piece
Watch: How ‘reversible lanes’ help relieve traffic jams in China

Rush-hour traffic is a pain. Traffic is a necessary evil that comes with living in urban areas, and perhaps that’s why innovations that help the problem are much-admired. One such innovation currently going viral on Twitter shows adjustable road dividers that authorities in China reportedly use to change the “direction of traffic.” More details here.

