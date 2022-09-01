About 40 stocks gained 20-45 percent in August as the market maintained its northward march for the second consecutive month, lifted by FII buying, fall in commodities prices and declining CPI inflation. Know about the star performers in the last month as Sensex rose 3.42%.
Today Union AMC’s Union Retirement Fund NFO opens
Tomorrow PM Modi to unveil new Indian Navy ensign
India’s first vaccine against cervical cancer to launch
IRDAI to decrease commission of general insurance agents to 20% from 30-35% from today
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Kochi Metro Phase 2, inaugurate Phase 1 A
SC to hear Teesta's bail plea in 2002 Gujarat riots case
Hike in toll fees on Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida-Agra to come into effect
Ghaziabad circle rate hike to come into effect for property purchases
MHT CET 2022 answer key release
Sony will unveil the Xperia 5 IV
Ola Electric S1 Pro purchase window to open
India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned into the Navy
Creditors to Srei firms to discuss two resolution plans
Bengal coal ‘scam’ case: ED summons Abhishek Banerjee
All India Football Federation elections
Today
Union AMC’s Union Retirement Fund NFO opens
Tomorrow
PM Modi to unveil new Indian Navy ensign
India's GDP growth surged to 13.5 percent in April-June from 4.1 percent the previous quarter, data released on August 31 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. The sharp up-tick in growth was driven by a favourable base effect and the ongoing economic revival. The Indian economy grew slower than anticipated last quarter, with economists predicting growth would come in at 15 percent, as per a Moneycontrol poll. Read here to know more.
India's GDP growth surged to 13.5 percent in April-June from 4.1 percent the previous quarter, data released on August 31 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. The sharp up-tick in growth was driven by a favourable base effect and the ongoing economic revival. The Indian economy grew slower than anticipated last quarter, with economists predicting growth would come in at 15 percent, as per a Moneycontrol poll. Read here to know more.
Several private sector banks have raised interest rates on tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs) after the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate to 5.4 percent in three tranches. A host of smaller and new private sector banks are offering higher interest rates on tax-saving FDs to garner new deposits. Check it out here.
Several private sector banks have raised interest rates on tax-saving fixed deposits (FDs) after the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate to 5.4 percent in three tranches. A host of smaller and new private sector banks are offering higher interest rates on tax-saving FDs to garner new deposits. Check it out here.
Contrary to the buzz that Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) electric car will be priced in range of Rs 7.5-10 lakh, chairman RC Bhargava told shareholders at the 41st annual general meeting (AGM) on August 31 that the vehicle will be priced at the "upper segment" of the market. When Moneycontrol reached out to him, Bhargava did not share the price but confirmed that the car would not be priced under Rs 10 lakh in spite of heavy indigenisation. More details here.
Contrary to the buzz that Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) electric car will be priced in range of Rs 7.5-10 lakh, chairman RC Bhargava told shareholders at the 41st annual general meeting (AGM) on August 31 that the vehicle will be priced at the "upper segment" of the market. When Moneycontrol reached out to him, Bhargava did not share the price but confirmed that the car would not be priced under Rs 10 lakh in spite of heavy indigenisation. More details here.
Nokia has released the 2660 Flip phone in India. The Flip derives its name from the ability to flip open or close its cover like an old-school clamshell. When you flip it open, you are greeted with a numerical keypad with big buttons and the 2.8-inch QVGA display. There is also an outer 1.77-inch display for notifications. Check here for price, Specifications and everything else you need to know.
Nokia has released the 2660 Flip phone in India. The Flip derives its name from the ability to flip open or close its cover like an old-school clamshell. When you flip it open, you are greeted with a numerical keypad with big buttons and the 2.8-inch QVGA display. There is also an outer 1.77-inch display for notifications. Check here for price, Specifications and everything else you need to know.
Rush-hour traffic is a pain. Traffic is a necessary evil that comes with living in urban areas, and perhaps that’s why innovations that help the problem are much-admired. One such innovation currently going viral on Twitter shows adjustable road dividers that authorities in China reportedly use to change the “direction of traffic.” More details here.
Rush-hour traffic is a pain. Traffic is a necessary evil that comes with living in urban areas, and perhaps that’s why innovations that help the problem are much-admired. One such innovation currently going viral on Twitter shows adjustable road dividers that authorities in China reportedly use to change the “direction of traffic.” More details here.