"The credit growth is expected to improve aided by the government's push on public spending. The loan growth in India is at a three-year high and is seen inching up further as the economic activity gains traction," Murali Ramakrishnan, managing director and chief executive officer at South Indian Bank, told Moneycontrol on Tuesday.

Rupee marks biggest gain in one year on strong foreign inflows The partially convertible rupee surged 0.6% to 79.45 in its best session since August 27, 2021. The currency had hit a record low of 80.12 on Monday, but closed at 79.9625.

IISc's virus-like particle may lead to new COVID-19 vaccine Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore have developed and tested a novel SARS-CoV-2 virus-like particle that can be developed into a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. To study the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the researchers need to isolate the virus from the samples, create multiple copies of it, and analyse its transmissibility and efficiency at entering living cells.

Ducati launches the Streetfighter V2 in India at Rs 17.25 lakh Ducati has launched the Streetfighter V2 in India at Rs 17.25 lakh. This toned-down version of its bigger sibling the Streetfighter V4 is available in only a single variant and as in the case of the Panigale V2 and V4, the family resemblance is close.

Truth Social android app not approved on Google Play Store - Axios Former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social has not yet been approved for distribution on Alphabet Inc's Google Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, according to a Google spokesperson on Tuesday.