Last Updated : August 31, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Bankers set eyes on double-digit loan growth in FY23 as credit demand makes comeback
“The credit growth is expected to improve aided by the government's push on public spending. The loan growth in India is at a three-year high and is seen inching up further as the economic activity gains traction,” Murali Ramakrishnan, managing director and chief executive officer at South Indian Bank, told Moneycontrol on Tuesday. More here.
Watch Out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
Delhi excise dept to start issuing liquor licences
Big Story
Rupee marks biggest gain in one year on strong foreign inflows
The partially convertible rupee surged 0.6% to 79.45 in its best session since August 27, 2021. The currency had hit a record low of 80.12 on Monday, but closed at 79.9625. More here.
Coronavirus
IISc's virus-like particle may lead to new COVID-19 vaccine
Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore have developed and tested a novel SARS-CoV-2 virus-like particle that can be developed into a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. To study the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the researchers need to isolate the virus from the samples, create multiple copies of it, and analyse its transmissibility and efficiency at entering living cells. More here.
Auto
Ducati launches the Streetfighter V2 in India at Rs 17.25 lakh
Ducati has launched the Streetfighter V2 in India at Rs 17.25 lakh. This toned-down version of its bigger sibling the Streetfighter V4 is available in only a single variant and as in the case of the Panigale V2 and V4, the family resemblance is close. More here.
Tech Tattle
Truth Social android app not approved on Google Play Store - Axios
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social has not yet been approved for distribution on Alphabet Inc's Google Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, according to a Google spokesperson on Tuesday. More here.
Tailpiece
You can report Zomato delivery riders speeding on road: CEO Deepinder Goyal
Zomato delivery riders will have a number emblazoned on their bags that can be used to report them if they speed on the roads, the company’s chief executive officer said in its annual general meeting (AGM) on August 30. More here.
