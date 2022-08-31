English
    Last Updated : August 31, 2022 / 06:33 AM IST

      Bankers set eyes on double-digit loan growth in FY23 as credit demand makes comeback

      “The credit growth is expected to improve aided by the government's push on public spending. The loan growth in India is at a three-year high and is seen inching up further as the economic activity gains traction,” Murali Ramakrishnan, managing director and chief executive officer at South Indian Bank, told Moneycontrol on Tuesday. More here.

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      Ganesh Chaturthi 2022
      EAM Jaishankar to visit UAE for ‘strategic dialogue’
      PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana eKYC deadline to end
      SpiceJet board to approve pending financial results
      Domestic fare caps imposed on airlines by govt to end
      Tomorrow:
      Union AMC’s Union Retirement Fund NFO Opens
      Indus Motor Company again shuts down plant from September 1 to 16
      CUET PG 2022 exams start

      Delhi excise dept to start issuing liquor licences

      Close

      Rupee marks biggest gain in one year on strong foreign inflows

      The partially convertible rupee surged 0.6% to 79.45 in its best session since August 27, 2021. The currency had hit a record low of 80.12 on Monday, but closed at 79.9625. More here.

      IISc's virus-like particle may lead to new COVID-19 vaccine

      Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore have developed and tested a novel SARS-CoV-2 virus-like particle that can be developed into a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. To study the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the researchers need to isolate the virus from the samples, create multiple copies of it, and analyse its transmissibility and efficiency at entering living cells. More here.

      Ducati launches the Streetfighter V2 in India at Rs 17.25 lakh

      Ducati has launched the Streetfighter V2 in India at Rs 17.25 lakh. This toned-down version of its bigger sibling the Streetfighter V4 is available in only a single variant and as in the case of the Panigale V2 and V4, the family resemblance is close. More here.

      Truth Social android app not approved on Google Play Store - Axios

      Former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social has not yet been approved for distribution on Alphabet Inc's Google Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, according to a Google spokesperson on Tuesday. More here.

      You can report Zomato delivery riders speeding on road: CEO Deepinder Goyal

      Zomato delivery riders will have a number emblazoned on their bags that can be used to report them if they speed on the roads, the company’s chief executive officer said in its annual general meeting (AGM) on August 30. More here.

