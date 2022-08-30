Market Buzz Technical View | Nifty manages to narrow losses, experts say 17,150 is the level to watch The Nifty ended lower on August 29 as US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish stance on interest rate hikes triggered a global selloff. The index closed 246 points lower from the previous session at 17,313. Read here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

SC to hear activist Teesta Setalvads bail plea

Punjab Police SIT summons Sukhbir Singh Badal in Kotkapura firing case

NEET UG 2022: Answer key likely

Mumbai Metro line 3, Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line, trial run to be held

Nokia 2660 Flip to launch in India

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G to launch

World premiere of Skoda Vision 7S Tomorrow

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

EAM Jaishankar to visit UAE for ‘strategic dialogue’

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana eKYC deadline to end

SpiceJet board to approve pending financial results

Domestic fare caps imposed on airlines by govt to end

Big Story Reliance Industries AGM 2022 Highlights: 10 key takeaways Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, at the group's 45th annual general meeting on August 29, made a series of announcements including the company’s plans to roll out 5G services, high-profile partnerships with Meta and Google, and the AirFiber service. For details on major announcements, read here.

Your Money Gold prices weak in inflationary times, should you dump gold? A three-pronged attack in 2022--from accelerating inflation, rising interest rates and volatile stock markets--has caused grief to investors. In such times, gold is often seen as a safe haven. Yet, even gold prices in global markets are falling in line with other risk assets, making investors nervous. Does it mean gold is no longer a safe haven? Read more here.

Technology Jio's Stand-alone 5G service to offer access to metaverse Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced that the 5G services to be launched by Jio in two months can deliver new and powerful services, including access to metaverse. Speaking at the RIL annual general meeting, he said, "Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network. With Stand-Alone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services such as low latency connectivity, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse." Read more here.

Cryptocurrency Mining and hash rate difficulty at all-time high amid Bitcoin slump Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital currency by market capitalisation, reeled under pressure after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on raising interest rates further to tame inflation. However, Bitcoin’s difficulty and hash rate, which indicate the state of the cryptocurrency network, rose rapidly. Some analysts said Bitcoin’s difficulty level is poised to hit an all-time high next week. For details, read here.